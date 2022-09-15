Aussie soccer player is allegedly busted by police with almost half a kilo of cocaine

Police also found 48 tablets of oxycodone during a subsequent vehicle search

Former professional footballer told cops ‘he didn’t know’ about the drugs

hari Al Saad, 30, reportedly caught with nearly 500 grams of cocaine by NSW police

A former NSW state league football star who also played professionally in Europe and South America was allegedly arrested by police with nearly 500 grams of cocaine in his backpack in western Sydney.

Dhari Al Saad, 30, arrived in Australia from Kuwait at the age of eight and saw football as his best shot at a dream life.

The sole defender in the books of Brasilis FC in Brazil, Denmark’s Svebolle BI and Germany’s SV Hadamar, saw his sports dreams shattered when police were stopped on a street in Homebush West in May last year.

Matched facts state that Al Saad – who also played for the South Coast Wolves in the NSW NPL competition – was in a Mazda that was allegedly driven by an employee, Saif Mobarak.

The eagle-eyed officers watched as a third man dressed in an orange Hi-Vis work uniform allegedly approached the vehicle and reached through a window.

Dhari Al Saad, 30, arrived in Australia from Kuwait at the age of eight and considered football his best shot at a dream life (pictured, in the books of the South Coast Wolves)

His sporting dreams were turned upside down last year when NSW police reportedly found nearly 500 grams of cocaine in Dhari Al Saad’s backpack.

Thinking the Mazda may have illegal drugs in the car, police stopped Al Saad and Mobarak – who is not charged with any wrongdoing.

In Al Saad’s backpack, agents are said to have found 484 grams of cocaine, worth nearly $150,000.

They also allegedly found 48 tablets of oxycodone in the vehicle.

When asked about cocaine during the search, Al Saad is said to have told the officers, “I don’t know about that.”

He also claimed that the oxycodone tablets would treat a sore throat.

Al Saad later admitted to lying to police about drugs in his backpack during the stop, not long after he was charged with commercial drug supply. Daily Telegram reported.

Al Saad pleaded guilty in the NSW District Court and was sentenced to a two-year intensive corrections order.

As part of his sentence, Al Saad must not commit a criminal offense and must also complete 200 hours of community work.