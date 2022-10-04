Aussie snake catcher captures rare ORANGE eastern brown snake in Bundaberg, Queensland

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A rare, orange-colored eastern brown snake has been caught in the parking lot of a busy shopping mall.

The strange snake was seen ‘cruising along’ near Hinkler Central shopping center in Bungaberg, Queensland, on September 21.

Snake catcher Jake Stinson told Daily Mail Australia the reptile crossed the road and was stopped by a member of the public who put a bin over the top of it.

Good day everyone! Long time ago! I’ll start my first post of the season with this recent exclamation of eastern brown snakes that were caught right across from Hinkler outside a storefront. Take a look at the beautiful Sunset orange. 😍 I’ve found most brown snakes in this color range around the hump, so this guy’s beauty was a nice surprise on a high street. I assure you that I have still caught and remain endlessly busy and still here only a call away should you need my help. You will hear and see more from me! Jake 🙂 0484, 600, 121 Posted by Jake’s Reptile Relocations Friday, September 23, 2022

Snake catcher Jake Stinson, 21, was called out on September 21 to move an orange Eastern Brown Snake that had been seen ‘cruising along’ near Hinkler Central shopping center in Bundaberg’s CBD, Queensland (pictured)

“A member of the public made things easier by putting a bin over the top so I could come and catch it and bag it without it slipping … which was a nice difference from having to track it down,” Stinson said.

The highly venomous snake can come in all shades including brown, black, orange and red and is considered to be the world’s second most venomous snake.

Sir. Stinson said he often sees a ‘beautiful’ variety of snake colors and patterns.

“Very often I am taken back by how beautiful and rare some of the snakes I see are.”

The snake was then seen ‘crossing the road and continuing its little adventure’ (pictured before it was eventually caught)

Sir. Stinson said genetics often cause the snakes to have a distinctive orange pattern.

‘Genetics plays a big part and means there are a few others out there like him, but he’s the most vibrant I’ve ever seen.

‘Here in the Bundaberg and Childers area we have a few patches of red volcanic soil, maybe it’s evolved to mix with that too… But we’ll never know.’

Stinson, 21, started his business ‘Jake’s Reptile Relocations’ at the age of 19 and has been involved in volunteering with reptiles for years.

‘I always wanted to be a snake catcher… I never knew how drunk and busy I would get.

– Pretty much as soon as I started, it didn’t stop and I would receive many calls a day.

Stinson told Daily Mail Australia: ‘I couldn’t say exactly what caused his distinctive orange pattern, but genetics plays a big part and means there are a few others out there like him, but he’s the most vibrant I’ve ever seen (pictured, the orange Eastern Brown Snake caught in Bundaberg, Queensland)

“Until you see how many people have crazy snake interactions every day, you don’t realize how much of a part of Queensland they are.”

Sir. Stinson’s advice to those who encounter eastern browns is to ‘try not to panic when you see it, and get used to observing and watching when they go their way.

“They really don’t wish us any harm at all.”

Over the past few years, Mr Stinson has caught several different breeds of snake – including a coastal taipan in 2020.