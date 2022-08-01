Aussie singer and TikTok star, 25, is roasted for autotune-filled cover of Teenage Dirtbag 

Peach PRC is roasted for her cover of Wheatus’ Teenage Dirtbag – but she insists her critics are just “loser” men.

The singer and TikTok star recently recorded her own version of the millennial classic, but some critics say it contains too much autotune.

“Definitely my childhood favorite butchered,” wrote one social media user.

Aussie singer and TikTok star Peach PRC (pictured) is roasted for ‘autotune-filled’ cover of millennial classic Teenage Dirtbag

“So much autotune that this could literally be anyone,” said another. “Never heard anyone ruin a song so badly,” wrote a third.

Peach PRC, whose real name is Shaylee Curnow, hit back at critics on Twitter, writing: ‘The amount of guys being so mean about my Teenage Dirtbag cover lol.

“They pretend Metallica walks into their living room and gives them a beer because they point out autotune. Being a loser takes inches off your hairline. To grow up.’

The 24-year-old also shared: 9Honey the band Wheatus privately messaged her to say they enjoyed her version and offered some advice.

“They said, ‘I love it, it’s really fun.’ Like, you know, “F**k what the haters say. Like, they hated it when we released it 20 years ago. So don’t worry about it,” she said.

She added: “I’m sure many artists would love to see their song reinvented years and years later.”

“I’d be really flattered if someone did a cover of my song 20 years later and it was like a whole new sound. I’d love it.’

Peach PRC rose to fame on TikTok in 2020 and is now a successful musician.

Since then, she has amassed 1.8 million followers and over 100 million likes on the social media platform.