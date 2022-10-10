Aussie shoppers go mad for $1 IKEA keychain phone holder for watching movies while travelling

Many of his followers were thrilled with the find and said they rushed to IKEA

The foldable key ring allows phones to watch movies or make video calls

Aussie travelers are racing to IKEA to buy a handy gadget that costs just $1

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Shoppers are rushing to IKEA for a smart accessory designed to let users watch videos on their smartphones hands-free — and it costs just a dollar.

The foldable holder can be used to securely support a phone in either portrait or landscape for watching movies or TV shows while traveling, taking photos or having virtual meetings.

Sydney TikToker, Adrian Widjonarko recently went viral for showing his followers $1 finds that send viewers into a spin.

Scroll down for video

Thousands have been wowed by a new smart gadget from IKEA that makes watching videos on smartphones on the go a breeze – and it costs just $1

Sydney TikToker, Adrian Widjonarko recently went viral for showing his followers a $1 find that had viewers rushing to the Swedish retail giant

It has two different slots for most mobile phones that can be placed vertically and horizontally as well as one key ring attachment so it can be used on the go.

Adrian said the gadget, which is called ‘yuppienalle’ on IKEA’s website, is ‘so simple yet useful’.

The popular poster’s video has been viewed almost a million times and attracted hundreds of comments from excited shoppers.

The foldable holder can be used to securely support a phone in either portrait or landscape for watching movies or TV shows while traveling, taking photos or having virtual meetings

It has two different slots for most mobile phones that can be placed vertically and horizontally as well as a key ring so it can be used on the go

‘A DOLLAR??? Running to IKEA now. Such great finds!!’ said one user.

‘What?! Buy one! It will be handy on a plane. Keep my phone on the tray table,’ one traveler wrote.

Some pointed out that it can also be used as a bottle opener and another said: ‘This is engineering’.

“This is so good… for procrastination lol,” laughed a third.