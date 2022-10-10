Aussie shoppers are going wild for this 'perfect' cream-coloured women's suit from Target

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Stylish Aussie shoppers are obsessing over a new cream women’s set from Target.

Tahlia Giumellia model and wife of NRL star Tom Burgess, recently posted a video of the fabled suit and dubbed it a ‘wardrobe booklet’.

The brand’s ‘Preview Linen Blend’ Casual Blazer ($70) and Wide Leg Pants ($60) combo has also gone viral for being the perfect ‘chic summer’ look for those who want season-friendly professional wear.

Scroll down for video

Target’s ‘Preview Linen Blend’ Relaxed Blazer ($70) and Wide Leg Pants ($60) combo has gone viral for being the perfect ‘chic summer’ look for those wanting season-friendly professional wear

“I wear it with heels for an evening look or sneakers for a day thing,” Giumelli said.

Vote Which color would you buy? Cream, of course! 4 votes

Black is always classic 1 vote

Green and blue are so summery 0 votes

The suit is part of Target’s Christmas and Spring/Summer collection and is available in stores and online, along with lots of other Christmas-themed apparel and homeware.

Designed to be flattering on everyone, the linen blend blazer has a relaxed fit for comfort, along with a single-breasted design and long sleeves.

Many have called the cream suit ‘classy’ and ‘timeless’ – while several others have also praised the quality and make of the clothes.

The suit is also available in several other colours, e.g tan, black, baby blueand mint green.

Many have called the cream suit ‘classic’ and ‘timeless’ – with several others also praising the quality and make of the clothes.

Thousands of the model’s followers rushed to the post to compliment her ‘beautiful’ and ‘elegant’ outfit.

‘Absolutely beautiful,’ wrote one star-struck woman.

“I’m so in love with this look,” said another. “It’s such a nice suit.”