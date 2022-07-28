Aussie shares the ‘amazing’ culture shocks she experienced in Italy 

An Australian chef has shared the amazing culture shock she experienced in Italy — including “huge pasta trails” and hidden cupboards over the sink.

Sydney-based foodie Ayeh Manfre, better known as Cooking with Ayeh, shared a clip on TikTok of the “amazing” culture shock she discovered while spending time in Sicily.

In the clip she shared with her 2.3 million followers, she revealed that if you ordered a ‘latte’ in an Italian cafe with a milky coffee, you will be very disappointed.

Scroll down for video

Sydney-based foodie Ayeh Manfre, better known as Cooking with Ayeh, shared a clip on TikTok depicting the “amazing” culture shocks she discovered while spending time in Sicily

“If you order a latte, you get a glass of milk,” she explained.

She added that in Sicilian homes, most doors and windows open in two ways.

“You can get some fresh air and go outside too,” she added.

The influencer also shared a clip of a grocery store aisle with dozens of varieties of pasta — describing the selections as “huge.”

In the clip she shared with her 2.3 million followers, she revealed that if you ordered a ‘latte’ in an Italian cafe with a milky coffee, you will be very disappointed. “If you order a latte, you get a glass of milk,” she explained.

Sydney-based foodie Ayeh Manfre, better known as Cooking with Ayeh, is pictured enjoying an Aperol Spritz

She also shared a clip featuring a platter of meat pastries, chips, olives and nuts.

‘If you order a drink, you get free snacks with it!’ she wrote excitedly.

The star also showed a clip of a ‘hidden cupboard’ above the sink that doubles as a drying rack.

Hundreds of fans quickly responded to the clip — many said they’d had a similar experience after ordering lattes.

She added that in Sicilian homes, most doors and windows open in two ways. She also shared a clip featuring a platter of meat pastries, chips, olives and nuts. ‘If you order a drink, you get free snacks with it!’ she wrote excitedly

Keeping it cool: She added that in Sicilian homes, most doors and windows can be opened in two ways. “You can get some fresh air and go outside too,” she added.

‘Has happened to me too!!! (Latte). I learned the hard way to ask for latte macchiato,” one said.

“The snacks with drinks practically fed me on my first trip,” added another.

“We all need this in Australia,” said a third.

“That pasta path is fire!” commented one.

“Lol I ordered a latte and to my surprise got milk,” wrote another.

The influencer also shared a clip of a supermarket’s aisle with dozens of varieties of pasta — describing the selections as “huge.”

Ayeh shares recipes from her summer in Italy and enjoys the fresh local produce.

She recently uploaded a “delicious” burrata toast recipe to her popular Instagram and TikTok pages.

“It’s the perfect brekkie, brunch or even a snack and this combo works so well!” she wrote.

She enjoys the fresh local produce during her family vacation in Italy and uploaded the ‘delicious’ burrata toast recipe to her popular Instagram and TikTok pages

Sydney’s home cook Ayeh Far, who cooks with Ayeh Online, has wowed her fans with her quick and easy burrata toast recipe that she says is perfect for breakfast, brunch and snacking.

The home cook kicks off the now viral clip by showing how the ‘delicate’ burrata arrives in Italy ‘wrapped like a Christmas present’.

She also recommended buying burrata from an Italian deli or greengrocer.

Ayeh starts by toasting some bread in a frying pan with some olive oil and then adds a handful of fresh arugula, a little more oil and a pinch of salt.

“Now add the creamy burrata, a drizzle of olive oil and garnish with peaches and balsamic glaze,” she said.

The home cook showed how the ‘delicate’ burrata in Italy is delivered ‘wrapped as a Christmas present’ and recommends buying the cheese from an Italian delicatessen or grocer

Ayeh starts by toasting some bread in a skillet then adds a handful of fresh arugula, an olive oil a pinch of salt, then her burrata, more oil, sliced ​​peaches and a drizzle of balsamic glaze

“If peaches aren’t in season where you are, don’t stress, because you can use so many other fruits. Strawberries or other berries, figs, nectarines or even pears will work great too!” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Ayeh’s clip quickly went viral with over 222,000 views on Instagram and got hundreds of comments from fans wanting to try the creamy combination for themselves.

‘OMG! This looks soooo good!!!,’ exclaimed one.

‘That sounds so good, maybe I’ll try it with strawberries, because it’s winter here in Sydney! Love a nice peach,’ said another.

“If peaches aren’t in season where you are, don’t stress, because you can use so many other fruits. Strawberries or other berries, figs, nectarines or even pears will work great too!” Ayeh wrote

Ayeh has gained a loyal following of over 2.3 million users online on TikTok for her easy-to-follow recipe videos.

In a previous video, she revealed how she can make her guilt-free peanut butter cups with just four ingredients.

To create her healthy version of a peanut butter cup, she puts the popular strawberry and melted chocolate spread on a rice cake.

In a previous video, she revealed how she can make her guilt-free peanut butter cups with just four ingredients

Ayeh starts by spreading peanut butter on a rice cake with a layer of strawberries for ‘a peanut butter and jelly flavour’

Ayeh then melt some dark chocolate, pour it over the strawberries, sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt and put it in the freezer to set.

She then places the cakes in the freezer to allow the chocolate to solidify again.

“How didn’t I do this before,” one fan wrote in the comments, with many saying the giant peanut butter cups looked “delicious.”

“Nice, I have to try this, but I’ll try it with banana instead,” commented a second.

‘Put the strawberries in the airfryer for three minutes and then add them to the rice cake with Pb and choc.. So good,’ suggested a third.