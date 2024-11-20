Aussie sex worker Annie Knight breaks her silence on her Fiji ‘deportation’ with Bonnie Blue and reveals how many young men she slept with during Schoolies before getting the boot

Annie Knight has broken her silence about being ‘deported’ from Fiji for filming X-rated content with fellow OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue during School Week.

Fijian authorities claimed that sex workers had been declared prohibited immigrants, but Annie has set the record straight.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, Annie claimed she was not deported and left Fiji of her own free will.

Annie, better known as ‘Australia’s most sexually active woman’, shared: ‘I want to clarify something, I wasn’t actually deported.

‘What happened was that Bonnie and I were about to go to a photo shoot when our publicist called us.

“She was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And we’re like, ‘Why?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, well, I just saw an article on the news and the police are coming to get you to arrest you and deport you.’

“So she told me, ‘Pack your things, head to the airport and book a flight and maybe just leave now.’

Annie described the incident as “scary” and said she and Bonnie had packed their bags and fled the hotel within 10 minutes, before booking flights at the airport.

Radio host Kyle Sandilands then asked him for what reasons the Fijian authorities were going to deport them.

Annie said it was because they were “working.”

He alleged “discrimination” because they are adult stars and claimed that other social media stars would not have been banned from the country for creating online content.

“They said we were working, which isn’t necessarily true,” the adult star insisted.

‘What I kept saying is that if you’re a YouTuber and you go to Fiji and film a bunch of clips and then come back to Australia, post them on your YouTube and start making money from it. Isn’t it the same?

‘So how come that’s okay and people are allowed to do that?’ It is simply because we are sex workers and everyone discriminates against us.”

Annie and Bonnie had jetted off to Fiji to film X-rated content with 18-year-olds celebrating Schoolies, the week-long Australian holiday after students’ final exams.

During her interview with Kyle and Jackie O, Annie, who claims to have slept with more than 300 men in one year, revealed exactly how many young men she and Bonnie, 25, slept with during their one day in Fiji before being forced to leave. the country.

“We had 24 schoolchildren for a class of 24, so we started off strong,” Annie said.

Kyle, 53, asked if that meant she’d had “sex with 24 of the guys”, prompting Annie to confirm: “Yeah, we did.”

Kyle then shared an update directly from British adult star Bonnie, who shared her plans to sleep with people’s parents, instead of 18-year-old students.

In one audio clip, she said: ‘Okay, I’ve been really busy sleeping with the students, and now it’s time for dads and older brothers to try it, so dads, are you ready to fuck me?’ I’m a lucky girl.

Kyle and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson asked Annie if Bonnie was referring to married men or single parents, to which she insisted that her friend doesn’t “discriminate.”

Annie was seen returning to Australia on Wednesday amid reports she had been deported from Fiji for filming adult content during Schoolies week.

On Tuesday, Fiji’s Immigration and Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua said Bonnie had been declared a prohibited immigrant and would be deported as soon as possible.

“I have exercised my authority under the Immigration Act to declare Tia Billinger, the UK citizen known by her username, Bonnie Blue, a prohibited immigrant,” Mr Tikoduadua said at a press conference.

The duo arrived in Fiji on November 17 on visitor permits. Bonnie recently had her Australian visa canceled due to her plans to film adult content on the Gold Coast.

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka issued a statement on Tuesday saying the government was urgently investigating the matter because it could be “detrimental to Fiji as a tourist destination.”

‘My team has informed me of current reports regarding the entry of British adult actress Tia Billinger, commonly known as ‘Bonnie Blue’, to Fiji.

“It is understood that she is joined by another adult actress, Annie Knight, in offering indelicate and gratuitous favors to 18-year-olds in Fiji.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation will support any move by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration to cancel your visa, regardless of whether you have yet entered or have entered Fiji, in accordance with the law.”

Bonnie had previously boasted about her plan to fly to the Gold Coast for Schoolies to offer free sex to 18-year-olds, as long as they allowed her to film it and upload the content to her Onlyfans account.

Bonnie, who said she took precautions to ensure the youngsters were over 18, completed a similar marathon sex session stunt on the first weekend of Schoolies celebrations in Surfers Paradise in 2023.

But his plans were thwarted when Australia’s Department of Home Affairs canceled his 12-month visitor visa because he had expressed plans to undertake paid work, which is illegal under the conditions of his visa.

Bonnie previously defended herself against the criticism in an interview with the Daily Mail, saying: ‘I’m not a predator!

‘These 18-year-olds can go to the army, they can drive, they can drink and they choose their career for the rest of their lives.

‘If they want to use their own bodies to come sleep with me, that’s their decision.

‘We seem to say that 18-year-olds don’t know any better. But if an 18-year-old commits a crime, the first thing I would say is that he is an adult and should know better.’

Bonnie said the men in question must sign a consent form and provide two types of identification that are photographed next to their face. Police-grade breathalyzers are also used to ensure children are not intoxicated.

A petition asking the Australian government to cancel his tourist visa gained more than 20,000 signatures before it was canceled on the grounds that he would be working.