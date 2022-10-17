Aussie Seattle Seahawks NFL star Michael Dickson fumbles the ball for the second week in a row

<!–

He is the Australian superstar NFL gambler with a monster contract of $A24 million, but for the second week in a row, Michael Dickson has chosen not to kick and costs his side a touchdown.

The 26-year-old Seattle Seahawks star was overlooked in the 2014 AFL draw, but has proven to be a sensation in the NFL with his thriving kicking skills.

But Dickson was criticized last week for choosing not to kick at a pivotal moment in last week’s Seahawks game against the New Orleans Saints, where he coughed up possession that led to a touchdown—and ultimately a 39-32 loss.

He was assaulted after the game by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

“I know you want to know more about the punt, that wasn’t a fake,” a seething Carroll told reporters during the post-game press conference.

“It was a rollout, maybe you have to run something when things aren’t there, but we had to play against the ball.

“We’ve had our chances, and all kinds of chances to make it happen (the win), but too many things went wrong and we made it too easy for them.” [Saints].’

Today, against the Arizona Cardinals, Dickson did it again. Required to kick out of trouble in his own end zone, the Aussie again chose not to kick and was thrown into the turf, leading to a touchdown in Arizona.

Thankfully, it didn’t cost his side a loss this time, as the Seahawks held onto a 19-9 win.

“This is the second consecutive week that Michael Dickson has had a game where he simply, didn’t kick, held the ball and was tackled with disastrous results. He’s now on his Bartleby the Scrivener, he’d rather not kick,” tweeted American journalist Rodger Sherman.

Dickson has failed two weeks in a row, although it turned out not to be that expensive this time

The attack in Arizona ran over Dickson’s top to knock the ball loose and score a touchdown

“So… Michael Dickson has been messing around with a punt for two weeks in a row. Wasn’t he great before?’ Cardinals fan Jess Root asked.

“Michael Dickson is really good when his foot hits the ball,” added Danny O’Neil.

However, others were too quick to defend Dickson as he was left with little choice after his blockers were ineffective.

Cardinals score game’s first touchdown. Half the state of Arizona comes in unblocked on Seahawks gambler Michael Dickson in the end zone. Dickson hesitates, tries to tear guys apart and kicks, gets hit, loses the ball and Cardinals recover in the end zone,” wrote Seahawks writer Gregg Bell.

Dickson pictured with glamorous girlfriend Gianni Outram is an elite NFL gambler

To Dickson’s credit, he was forced to improvise because his blockers didn’t give him the protection and time it took to get a punt away.

For the rest of the game, his punting was at his usual elite level.

Dickson, who signed a four-year $14.7 million contract [$A24m] extension last season, kicked the ball six times, including an inside-20.