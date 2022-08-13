Aussie Sam Kerr nominated for Ballon d’Or – football’s highest honour – for a FOURTH straight year

<!–

Australian Matildas captain Sam Kerr has been named in a 20-strong list for the women’s Ballon d’Or, football’s greatest individual honour.

Kerr finished third in last year’s voting, but this season he has won the league and cup double while claiming the golden boot.

The former Sydney FC and Perth Glory striker has already racked up a number of accolades after a strong season at Chelsea, including for the third time best international athlete, women’s football at ESPYS.

She scored two goals for Chelsea in May this year to secure their third consecutive Super League title, plus a mountain of individual honours.

Kerr’s trophy-winning performance saw her become the first Australian ever to win England’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year, among other accolades.

She also took home the FWA’s Footballer of the Year and WSL Player of the Season, becoming the first Australian woman to claim an award after Harry Kewell’s 2000 PFA Young Player of the Year honors.

Kerr became the first female footballer to be on the cover of a global version of FIFA.

Lucy Bronze, who finished runner-up in 2019, is one of three members of England’s European Championship shortlist, alongside Millie Bright and Arsenal forward Beth Mead to win the Golden Boot at the Women’s European Championship.

France has four nominations: Selma Bacha, Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Wendie Renard.

Kerr celebrates scoring her side’s first goal against the United States during the women’s bronze medal soccer game at the 2020 Summer Olympics

Defending champion Alexia Putellas, who was ruled out of the European Championship with an injury at the last minute, and Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg, the first winner of the award in 2018, are also in the running.

The awards, which will be presented in October, are now based on a regular season from August to July instead of a calendar year.

The winners of the Ballon d’Or 2022 will be announced at an event in Paris on October 17, 2022.

The full list of nominees is: Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Selma Bacha (Lyon), Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Kadidiatou Diani (PSG), Christiane Endler (Lyon), Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG), Catarina Macario (Lyon), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg), Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona) Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit) and Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)