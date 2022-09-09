Aussie royalty meets real royalty – Elle Macpherson and Hugh Jackman met Queen at Buckingham Palace

<!–

Footage has surfaced of the precious moment when a group of excited Australian celebrities met the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 2011, prior to her royal tour Down Under.

Hugh Jackson, Elle Macpherson and Neighbors star Jason Donovan included Aussie ‘royalty’ who enjoyed a reception with Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip.

Hugh, Jason and Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood all wore smart black suits and ties for the lavish event.

Elle looked dizzy as she talked to other guests as they waited.

The supermodel was stylishly dressed in a brown ruffled dress and a matching handbag.

The footage shows Her Majesty giving the large group a look before joking: ‘I didn’t know there were so many Australians.’

Marvel action star Hugh laughed at the queen’s quip, replying “oh yes, we’re everywhere.”

Hugh Jackman and Elle MacPherson (pictured) looked dizzy as they waited to meet the Queen

He then told the Queen that he hoped her upcoming royal visit to Australia would be “fantastic.”

Hugh was later named in the Queen’s Day roll of honor in 2019 for “eminent service to the performing arts and the global community, as an advocate for the eradication of poverty.”

Britain is a country in mourning after the death of the beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the country’s longest-reigning royal died ‘peacefully’ today, at the age of 96, on the Balmoral Estate – surrounded by her family.

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III.

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral on Thursday after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”