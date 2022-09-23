Aussie rock band Ocean Alley spend $2.35million on home near Byron Bay

<!–

The six members of Australian rock band Ocean Alley have bought a country property near Byron Bay on NSW’s far north coast.

The Happy Sad hitmakers bought the seven-bedroom, five-bathroom ranch-style in Middle Pocket for $2.35 million, reports Daily Telegraph.

Covering eight hectares, the tropical retreat is located in the Northern Rivers region about 22km inland from the town of Byron Bay.

Hailing from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Ocean Alley consists of Baden Donegal (vocals, guitar), Angus Goodwin (lead guitar), Lach Galbraith (keyboards, vocals), Mitch Galbraith (guitar), Nic Blom (bass) and Tom O’ Brien (drums).

The band dropped their latest single Home on 14 September ahead of the release of their new album Low Altitude Living on 14 October.

The compound consists of three main buildings, including a separate study space.

Built with soaring ceilings, the main log farmhouse is full of rustic charm, with a magnificent stone fireplace and spacious lounge area.

Other features of the property include a creek and a watering hole.

The area around Byron Bay has become increasingly popular with artists, filmmakers, musicians and actors in the last decade.

The Hemsworth brothers have purchased large tracts of land around the city.

Chris, Liam and Luke’s combined investment in the region is estimated to be worth more than $100 million across 124 hectares – and their portfolio just keeps growing.

Musician Tones and I, whose real name is Toni Watson, splashed out $3.3 million on two properties on the edge of Byron Bay in 2020.

Singer and actress Natalie Bassingthwaighte and her husband Cameron McGlinchey paid $2.15 million for a property in the region.

Ocean Alley has had an impressive run since their inception in 2011.

The band have had four songs in Triple J’s coveted Hottest 100 countdown, taking the No.1 spot with their single Confidence.