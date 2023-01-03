Aussie rips into Woolworths over a very annoying new self-service checkout feature

A frustrated customer has targeted a new position at Woolworth self-service checkouts after being ‘locked out’ of the machine and forced to seek help.

The supermarket giant reintroduced scales in its self-service bags to identify incorrectly scanned items by weight and installed security cameras above checkouts to identify non-scanned items.

Woolworths said the camera technology, which has been in use for more than 18 months but continues to be rolled out in supermarkets, is helping to “reduce misscans and improve speed for customers through the checkout.”

However, honest customers become frustrated with the process, as the technology falsely identifies the unscanned item and prevents them from completing their purchase.

In a Reddit post on Tuesday, a Sydney customer asked if “Anyone else [was] frustrated by the Woolies self-checkouts?’

Frustrated customers claim the anti-theft technology incorrectly identifies items as ‘unscanned’ and excludes them from the self-service checkout (pictured)

“The last few times I’ve been to Woolies my self checkout has been locked and a member of staff has had to come over and approve something I’ve entered because their AI algorithm has decided it doesn’t look the way it should,” she wrote.

“If this happened once in a while I’d understand, but it seems to be at least once every time I shop, and I have to compete with a quarter of the other self-service checkouts for the attention of that one busy employee.”

The post has received more than 250 responses in 18 hours, with many Aussies sharing shoppers’ frustrations.

At Woolies, some of the self-service checkouts have the camera above you, so if you don’t scan every item in your cart, it will lock when you try to pay and ask an employee to verify that you’ve scanned everything. said one.

“Really annoying when I’m shopping for different people and need separate transactions.”

Another user explained that they lost access to the self-checkout after the security camera identified an empty coffee cup and a pre-purchased loaf of bread as unscanned items.

“I was locked out and made to wait for staff for having the audacity to leave empty bags hanging from the back of my trolley,” a second claimed.

Another joked, “I had my four-year-old in the trolley and she activated the scanners as an ‘unidentified personal object in the trolley’.”

A Woolworth cashier labeled the self-checkout system “appalling” and often misidentified items as stolen.

“It has responded to seeing trolleys nearby that were not associated with the customer, and sometimes thinks someone’s shoes are a stolen item,” they wrote.

“A man was wearing bright green gloves and the machine thought he put the wrong item on the scale.”

A customer said her four-year-old daughter, who was in the trolley, was identified as an unscanned item, while a Woolworths cashier said the technology sometimes identifies a customer’s shoes as stolen (pictured, customers entering the self-service checkout from Woolworths)

The Woolworths customer said their store is understaffed, making it difficult to deal with customers and increasing scanning errors.

“We don’t have enough staff to fill the requirement of one person for every five stalls,” they wrote.

“So I often deal with more clients than I should, and of course it’s too busy to walk in.”

One user said they understood the need for the technology, but the least Woolworths could do was “make things work.”

Woolworths told Daily Mail Australia the technology, known as ‘Scan Assist’, doesn’t lock customers out, but rather asks if an item has been scanned.

“If a misscan occurs, the affected product is highlighted in a short video and customers have the option to rescan it,” Woolworths said.

“While most customers do the right thing at our self-service checkouts, we’re all busy and mistakes are easy to make.”

The retail giant’s new camera technology detects when something has passed your scanner by filming the area where the customer is standing, then halts the checkout process and illuminates a red light above it.

It then replays a video of the problem on the checkout screen for you.

Woolworths (pictured) reintroduced weighted scales in the self-service area and installed security cameras above checkouts to help identify unscanned items and deter theft

As soon as a customer accidentally or intentionally pushes their shopping cart past the scanner or the cashier, if there are products in it, the red light above it turns off and shows the employee a video of the problem.

That means the cameras can pick up customers who “forget” to pay for large or heavy items in their carts – such as 24 packs of booze or a tray of dog food.

Woolworths said it would be “listening closely to feedback from both customers and teams” about the technology.

But regardless of shoppers’ resistance to the cameras, the supermarket leader is unlikely to part with the new anti-theft camera.