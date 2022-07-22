Aussie rapist jailed for 22 years after kidnapping woman, beating and raping her 18 times

A father of two who kidnapped a woman he met on a dating site before beating and raping her 18 times during a five-day reign of terror has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Robert Wilson, 35, was convicted Friday by Victoria’s County Court after previously pleading guilty to the nauseating assaults on the 39-year-old woman.

The woman – who weighs just 45kg compared to Wilson’s 105kg frame – met him through dating app Badoo before being locked up in a bedroom at his home in Darley in Melbourne’s northwestern suburbs from March 25-29.

The court heard that the room had been tampered with so that as soon as she stepped through the bedroom door into a hallway, an alarm would be triggered to notify the father of two.

Wilson told the woman that if she tried to run away from his house, he would kill her, evict her, or turn her into a “money machine” by inviting men to have sex with her.

On Friday, Wilson was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison by County Court Judge Fiona Todd.

The woman (pictured) was humiliated and beaten until her face was so swollen she couldn’t see

The father, who will be a registered sex offender for life, must serve at least 16 years before being eligible for parole.

Wilson discussed plans to move in with the woman several days before he locked her in his house and held her captive.

Five days of horror followed for the woman, who was raped and beaten 18 times until her face was so swollen that she could no longer see.

Wilson’s property in Darley was surrounded by metal shutters and an electric fence, with security cameras tracking her every move.

During the attacks, he beat her with a metal bar, held a harpoon gun to her head, strangled her and asked her ‘Do you want to die?’

He forced her to transfer money to him and deleted her phone and Facebook contacts.

When friends noticed the woman was missing, he manipulated them and forced her to film videos to send to them.

After four days, he decided to drive his victim onto the highway. Along the way, he directed her in a chilling video that he would later send to her friends.

He told her to nod or shake her head in response to questions such as whether she felt safe with him, whether he had beaten her, and whether she wanted to stay with him.

They reached Adelaide and then drove back to his house, where he raped her again.

He released her on March 29 after five days. He drove her to her house and demanded that her friends delete incriminating Facebook posts and that she not tell anyone what had happened.

Wilson pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, three counts of rape, theft and intentionally causing injury.

Wilson’s offense was “grossly abominable,” Judge Todd said.

She wanted to make sure his sentence reflected the seriousness of the attacks and the seriousness of intimate partner violence.

“This was boundless cruelty,” she said.

“Rape is essentially an act of violence, which in this case took place within a wider range of other violent and degrading acts.

“The episode where you drive your car into the night must have been particularly terrifying, and the return to your house on Friday morning especially devastating.”

She said the crime had a catastrophic impact on the victim, who cannot consider ever having another relationship with a man.

“She was paralyzed much of the time with fear that you would hurt her, but her will to survive was strong,” Judge Todd said, reading the victim statement.

“She said she feels different now, thinks she’ll never be normal again.”

It took two months for the swelling of the woman’s face to disappear from the beatings and she still has nightmares from the ordeal.

Judge Todd praised the victim’s “Herculian” efforts in describing the attacks to her friends, the police, the courts and for the continued days of cross-examination.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)