Aussie pop star reveals heartbreaking secret behind nude photoshoot

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She rose to fame in the girl group Bardot over twenty years ago before trading the limelight for a quiet career in interior design.

And now Belinda Chapple has revealed one of the biggest regrets of her celebrity days.

In an emotional Instagram post, the 47-year-old shared a heartbreaking secret behind a nude photo shoot she did for the art magazine Black + White in 2001.

Belinda Chapple (pictured) shared a heartbreaking secret behind a nude photo shoot she did for art magazine Black + White in 2001

“As a very daring, brave, carefree excited 26-year-old I jumped at my chance,” she shared.

“Looking back at these photos today, 20 years later, I’m stunned by this young lady, because I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t have the guts to do this today.

And it’s not because my body has changed. It’s more that my mindset and my limits have changed.’

The former singer said the photos were “great to have,” she said they were “also a hard reminder” of the physical problems she had in her twenties and thirties.

Belinda said she ‘starved herself’ before stripping for the spicy cover

“I remember starving myself for this shoot. Not healthy at all,” she said.

“My poor little body wasn’t getting the nutrients it really needed,” she continued.

“It’s one of the things I regret not being nicer to my younger body and not asking for support at the time.”

She finished: ‘It’s amazing how we grow and evolve as humans. Always remember to be kind to your body. Give it a nurturing hug.’

The former singer said the photos were “great to have,” she said they were “also a hard reminder” of the physical problems she had in her twenties and thirties. Pictured in 2005

Belinda recently teamed up with Paramount+ to produce a drama series loosely inspired by her time in Bardot.

The series, titled Paper Dolls, documents the rise of a fictional fabricated pop group called Indigo.

Ainslie Clouston, the show’s creator, said of the series: “We are so excited to bring the very exciting story of Paper Dolls to life. We can’t wait to unleash the glitter, grit and all things pop star of the year 2000 on screens.”

Belinda became famous in Bardot. Pictured are Katie Underwood, Sally Polihronas, Sophie Monk, Tiffani Wood and Belinda Chapple in Bardot in 2001

Filming for the Paper Dolls will begin in Sydney later this year, with the series set to air in 2023.

Made up of members Katie Underwood, Sally Polihronas, Sophie Monk, Tiffani Wood and Belinda Chapple, Bardot was the biggest girl band in Australia after its formation on Popstars in 1999.

Despite success with hit singles like Poison, the group fell apart after just a few years and disbanded in early 2002.