Aussie pool queen Emma McKeon’s INSANE training regime revealed as she dominates Commonwealth Games

The intense training program that propelled Emma McKeown to a record 13 Commonwealth Games gold medals has been unveiled as she dominates the Birmingham pool.

Top swimmers are known for chasing the black like at the bottom of the pool mile after mile, but the five-time Olympic gold medalist takes it to another level.

Leading up to competition, the 28-year-old completes three gym sessions a week, jumps into the pool nine times and does separate stints where she hones race-specific skills such as her starts, turns and how she finishes her races by expanding to the max. when she touches the timing pad.

McKeon completes the drainage regime under the watchful eye of coach Michel Bohl, with Swimming Australia performance manager Jessica Corones working with her on the technical side.

Corones said her load never had a day off as she prepared for her grueling schedule in Birmingham.

“She has to do the physical training and be conditioned to face several days, but there’s also the mental preparation,” Corones told the newspaper. Herald Sun.

“There’s a big emotional toll because you have to get yourself to an optimal level of excitement to race, that’s quite high, then you have to get yourself down really fast and recover.”

McKeown has previously broken down what a training day looks like for her.

It starts when she wakes up at 5:30 a.m., has a banana to fuel her body for the coming water torture, and then she starts working for two hours in the pool, she said. Women’s Health magazine.

She goes through hour-long sessions at the gym to increase her strength so she can “move better and faster through the water.”

At 9:30 a.m., she’s in Weet-Bix eating breakfast, sometimes followed by a two-hour nap, then an appointment with the physio who usually focuses on her shoulders, who take up much of her workload.

McKeon – pictured with boyfriend Cody Simpson – prefers her grueling afternoon pool sessions over the workout she does in the morning as they are more focused on racing

Just after 3pm, another two-hour session in the pool follows – and it’s even worse than the morning hit-out, sometimes with a lot of lactation work, where she swims very intensively to increase the speed she can maintain without fatigue.

McKeon prefers the afternoon sessions because they are “more race-based” and she can try to get the time she needs for each lap.

By 9 p.m., she gets her much-needed eight hours of sleep after a quick dinner like chicken curry.

The regime has proved its worth in Birmingham, where McKeon has billed herself as the greatest Commonwealth Games athlete ever – and looks set to complement her gold medal as she tackles the women’s medley on Wednesday night.