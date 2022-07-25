Aussie Philadelphia Eagles NFL sensation Jordan Mailata opens concert for US superstar singer Ne-Yo

Opening to Ne-Yo, starring in The Masked Singer and defenders pancaking for a living – is there anything Australian NFL sensation Jordan Mailata can’t do?

The $108 million star left behind by the Philadelphia Eagles let off steam with teammates before training camp as he performed a medley of songs as he warmed up to three-time Grammy winner Ne-Yo in his new hometown.

You read that right: a 157-pound attacking lineman who opened up to one of the most popular R&B singers of his generation, who has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide.

Videos of Mailata appeared on social media with wonderfully smooth renditions of popular songs like ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours’ and Amy Winehouse’s hit ‘Valerie’.

Grammy Award-winning recording artist Ne-Yo is currently performing on his self-explanatory world tour, including a recent show in Philadelphia

Popular Philadelphia radio personality Patty Jackson showed her appreciation for Mailata’s talents by posting a front row video and a photo backstage, and football fans also melted about his prowess on social media.

One fan hilariously wrote on Twitter that “the only thing Jordan Mailata can’t do is fit in a small car,” while another commented that the Aussie is “the smoothest dude in the world.”

A college football coach also raved about the Australian superstar, writing: ‘He shouldn’t be so talented. Best Tackle in the NFL and can sing like that! Jordan Mailata is something else.”

Mailata is no stranger to the stage.

The multi-talented former reserve grader for South Sydney said during an appearance on the popular show The Masked Singer earlier this year that he was “first a singer for every kind of athlete”.

His voice was a common feature of his personal and Eagles social media accounts, and the show’s judges were moved to tears as he performed a chilling rendition of Ed Sheeran’s song “Perfect.”

Jordan Mailata was ‘Thingamabob’ on the US version of The Masked Singer, where he made a big impression on the famous judges

Jordan Mailata performs for Ne-Yo’s show at the Dell Music Center in Philadelphia

Opening for Ne-Yo and being hailed by music superstars Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger would be a standout for a professional singer, let alone one of the NFL’s top-left tackles — probably one of the game’s most important positions, considering she’s the blind of the quarterback protecting side.

Fans, former players and NFL pundits have no doubt that Mailata has already lived up to his huge potential, despite never playing a game of gridiron before being drafted by the Eagles in 2018.

Scary, with more experience and an improved roster, the 6-inch behemoth could get even better – not that you’d know if you were going off his rank in the latest Madden NFL video game.

Aussie Jordan Mailata is one of the best offensive linemen in the entire NFL

Despite top analytics firm Pro Football Focus naming him the third-best tackle in the league for 2021, he was controversially left out of the top 10 offensive linemen for the latest edition of the famed Madden game.

He received a rating of 84 out of 100, six outside the top 10 and well below what many expected.

The snub turned fans and pundits off, with one Twitter user simply lashing out at “the lack of respect.”

Jordan Mailata (center) lines up to block a Tampa Bay defender in a game last season

“Guy is a top five tackle,” one wrote, while another tweeted that “every Jordan Mailata rating is a mile off.”

Many were left ‘shaking their heads’ that he did not get a ranking in the 90s.

Considering the Eagles were ranked as the top front line offensive unit in the game, it’s unbelievable to think Mailata didn’t score much better.

The disrespect for Aussie players continued with Seahawks cult hero Michael Dickson, ranked by Madden as the fifth best punter in the league – with most pundits and fans suggesting that he is clearly the NFL’s best.

Jordan Mailata during Eagles training camp in 2021. Despite not playing his first game on gridiron until 2018, he has quickly become one of the NFL’s best players in his position.

Mailata gears up to attend the Eagles’ training camp, knowing his roster spot is safe and the sky is the limit, as he strives to protect quarterback Jalen Hurts’ blind side and secure a Pro Bowl spot. set.

The Eagles’ official training camp praised Mailata’s continued improvement.

“The rise of Jordan Mailata with left tackle gives the line a physically imposing left side of the line…Philadelphia is determined to stay on top along the offensive line,” Dave Spadaro’s example read.