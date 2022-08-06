Aussie Parents warned of cruel ‘hi mum’ phone texting scam costing unsuspecting families $2million

Parents have been warned after scammers defrauded more than $2 million from families, mainly in four states, using a surreptitious text message.

The highly effective “hi mom” cell phone scam plays on parents’ fears when scammers text from another number pretending to be one of their kids.

The messages claim that the son or daughter has a new phone and tell the parents to delete their other number.

Scammers have used WhatsApp (pictured) where they play the role of son or daughter, telling them they have a new phone number and delete their old one

The criminals spin a story pretending to be a parent’s child about needing money to transfer or pay for something they can’t do themselves due to a banking problem (photo, one of the lyrics)

Most of the victims are over the age of 55 and use apps such as WhatsApp – “Unfortunately, many parents are victims because they are just nice people who are concerned about their child’s well-being,” police said.

Parents duped into handing over $2 million to the scammers across the country (photo, one of the lyrics)

The lyrics emphasize that the issue is urgent before payment details are provided, and offer to repay their “parents” later.

Victims in NSW and Victoria account for more than half of the money lost in the scams, with Western Australia and Queensland close behind.

It’s because fraudsters are now using other avenues, such as “traditional” SMS and text messaging, to approach their victims.

Such scams have appeared on UK WhatsApp accounts in recent months, handing UK parents £1.5 million in just six months.

“Victims of the ‘Hi Mum’ scam date back to at least last October abroad, but since May we have seen a significant increase in reports not only here in NSW but in jurisdictions across Australia,” the commander of the NSW Police Force Cybercrime. said Chief Inspector Matthew Craft.

“We encourage people to watch out for suspicious behavior from these scammers; including their failure to personalize communications and apologies for not being able to talk on the phone.

“The demographics of the victims are predominantly over the age of 55 and unfortunately many parents are victimized because they are just nice people who are concerned about the well-being of their child,” said Det Supt Craft.

The money transferred is usually quickly moved from bank accounts to cryptocurrency with victims unlikely to get their money back.

People who have lost money through scams should contact their bank or financial institution as soon as possible and file a report with the police.

Such scams have appeared on UK WhatsApp accounts in recent months, tricking UK parents into handing over £1.5million in just six months (pictured, a text message an Aussie received)