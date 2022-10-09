Aussie OnlyFans model reveals the ‘horrific’ video request she refused

One of Australia’s highest-earning OnlyFans models has revealed the strangest request she’s ever received from one of her subscribers.

New Zealand-born Bailey Scarlett told the Dos & D podcast she once refused to film a “disgusting” personalized video for a man with a vomiting fetish.

She was asked to share the “weirdest” custom video someone asked her to make, and her response was truly abhorrent.

Bailey Scarlett (pictured), one of Australia’s highest-earning OnlyFans models, has revealed the ‘weirdest’ request she’s ever received from one of her subscribers

“This one stands out and I talk about it all the time because people are always asking, ‘What’s the weirdest thing?'” she told hosts Daniel Schuller and Wayde Dos.

She then explained how a fan had offered to pay her between $800 and $1,000 to drink a gallon of milk and then have a “warm milky puke” on herself in the shower.

“While I was clearly enjoying myself with the milky vomit,” she added.

“It’s disgusting,” she said. “And he wanted me to make myself gag and literally throw up on myself all the time. It was horrible.’

Bailey said she didn’t consider the “for one second” request and wouldn’t go that extreme for a personalized video.

The Bali-based model is one of Australia’s most in-demand performers on OnlyFans, a subscription-based website popular with influencer reality stars.

Content on OnlyFans can range from something as innocuous as a suggestive selfie, to hardcore pornography.

Notable Aussies on the platform include MAFS stars Jessika Power and Olivia Frazer, socialite Tziporah Malkah and Carl Williams’ daughter Dhakota.

Bailey supports herself on OnlyFans after she became a single mom at age 20.