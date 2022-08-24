Aussie Olympic legend Leisel Jones ‘felt nothing’ when she won gold in Athens

<!–

Olympic legend Leisel Jones has admitted she ‘felt nothing’ when she won her first gold medal 18 years ago, when the Australian superstar opened up to the ‘toxic’ culture in the swim team before retiring.

Jones announced herself to the Australian public in 2000 when she was named to the team for the Sydney Olympics at age 15 and became the first Australian swimmer to compete in four separate Games when she went to London in 2012.

The 36-year-old was tipped off at an early age to reach the pinnacle of her sport, taking gold in the women’s 4x100m medley in Athens before winning gold again in Beijing in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

Leisel Jones admits she wasn’t feeling well after her Olympic gold triumph in Athens

However, in a surprising revelation, Jones says she “felt nothing” as she took the podium and handed over an award that every athlete dreams of.

“It’s just so disappointing,” she said on LiSTNR’s A Great Life – with Sarah Grynberg. “We have so many expectations of how it’s going to feel. We think we will feel fulfilled when this happens or when I get married. I will feel this way, if I have kids I will feel this way and if it doesn’t live up to that expectation we feel disappointed.

“I thought I’d love myself more, I thought other people would like me more if I won a gold medal, but that’s not true. It just means you have one more piece of silverware in your closet that you’ll never look at again.

“When I look back on my career, I cherish the friendships I have, the memories I have so vividly, the laughs and the jokes we had. I remember those things so vividly, but I don’t remember winning an Olympic gold medal.”

Jones also opened up the toxic culture surrounding the swim team as she neared the end of her career. The breaststroke champion claims the rise of social media and endorsement deals caused a more individualistic mindset among her teammates.

‘This was probably a collective where the generations changed. I was coming to the end of my career, people had been through that era where we had to work so hard, we had to fight our way into the team. We had to have certain qualities where we took care of our teammates, we had to watch out for everyone.

She says she felt unsatisfied after winning gold in the women’s 4x100m medley relay

“But then someone like me, who is 27 on their last team in London, the generation had changed and I couldn’t keep up. I tried to guide and help young athletes who came through and said, “We don’t care, we’re doing it differently for you, it’s not like that anymore.”

“Social media was a big thing that changed at that time, I remember in 2008 when the iPhones came out, social media changed everything, changed how we interacted with each other.

‘We didn’t have that in 2004, the landscape changed and I didn’t really keep up. It was so hard to be part of a generation that was completely different. I felt like I was being pushed out of that generation.”

Towards the end of her glittering career, Jones began to open up to the “toxic” culture in the team

Jones also stunned host Grynberg when she revealed she didn’t have an adult chaperone when she first made it to the senior team at age 14.

‘No babysitter. Nothing. I only found out when I moved on. It’s just crazy, isn’t it, I’m looking at 14 year olds now and I’m like, “Is someone looking after you? Are you allowed to walk around unaccompanied?”

“I really was, I had people watching me, the seniors of the team would look after me, but I just winged everything.

‘[I was] I was trying to discover myself, discover emotions, discover puberty, all those little things you try to find out about yourself, but I did it in the Olympics, it was just bizarre.’