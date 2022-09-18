Aussie NFL star who holds one of football’s most special records gets huge $19MILLION payday

Western Australian NFL star Mitch Wishnowsky has put his name on a mega $19 million payday with the San Fransisco 49ers – as the player from down under makes his way just two years into the league.

Wishnowsky is the first Australian to score a point in the NFL and will feature in the competition for years to come after being extended until 2026.

The four-year renewal means the 30-year-old will earn just under $3 million per season.

San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky starts a downfield during a game against the Bears on Sept. 11

Wishnowsky has played four seasons with the 49ers, appearing in every regular season game, punting on 179 occasions for 7,423 yards.

The former tradesman was selected by San Fransisco in the 2019 fourth-round draft.

A native of Gosnells, Wishnowsky starred for Utah in college football, earning All-American honors in three seasons with the Utes.

Wishnowsky #33 for Utah hits the ball during a college game against the Arizona Wildcats

He moved to the US at 27 with little more than a few hundred dollars to his name, but now money is not an issue.

Funnily enough, to get Wishnowsky to San Francisco, the club had to fly him interstate because his wrecked car wouldn’t make the 500km.

The Aussie is averaging 41 yards with each kick and is San Fran’s short of getting out of their own 20 yard territory.

Wishnowsky is averaging 41 yards per game. kick and is considered one of the best in the league, taught from his AFL upbringing

When he was appointed in 2019, Niners general manager John Lynch called up the Perth talent and shouted ‘Aussie, Aussie Aussie, oi,oi,oi’ with his board leaders.

While the first to score a point in the NFL, Wishnowsky will have to negotiate some contract if he wants to become the highest paid Australian in the sport.

South Sydney Rabbitohs prospect Jordan Mailata has signed a whopping US$64 million with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.

Wishnowsky with his partner Maddie Leiphardt – they welcomed their first child, daughter Bowie, last December

The 25-year-old was on $2.5 million a season after his 2018 draft pick and proved his worth to the Eagles — as he is now the 12th-highest paid offensive tackle in the league.

Wishnowsky competed in the semi-pro West Australian Football League before moving overseas and credits his big boot to Australian rules, where he said he grew up trying to play 60-yard goals.

He welcomed his first child, daughter Bowie, last December with partner Maddie Leiphardt.