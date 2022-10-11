Aussie mums lust over ABC News Breakfast presenter Tony Armstrong

<!–

Tony Armstrong has been singing his hearts out in Australia, but his biggest fans seem to be mums.

The ABC News Breakfast host, 33, has a loyal following among middle-aged and older women thanks to his funny personality and ‘criminally beautiful’ looks.

ONE Reddit user revealed on Tuesday that their 79-year-old mother giggles every time she sees him on TV and wondered if anyone else’s mother behaves the same way.

‘Someone else’s mum just loves ABC TV’s Tony Armstrong? My 79-year-old mother adores him,” they said.

‘One morning I was with her and he did a live link from somewhere and I just commented that he didn’t seem to have brushed his hair.

“Mom just laughed delightedly and said, ‘Well, you know how Tony is.'” Then the other morning she giggled at something he did and said, “Oh, he’s mad, that Tony.”

Other Redditors were quick to agree with one writing: ‘Yes, mom, sister, me and my husband… all guilty of it! Why can’t all news be presented by Tony Armstrong?’

Another said: ‘My mum was describing him the other day and said: “Do you know that handsome young Aboriginal man? I don’t know his name.” Like, “Yeah, say no more, Mom. I know him. I’m sure he’s fine.”

The former AFL star has even won the hearts of straight men.

“As a straight guy I’m comfortable saying he’s a hot guy,” one commented.

One older gentleman said that while he is ‘not inclined to that’, he can recognize how ‘lovely’ Tony is, suggesting a mother wouldn’t be a ‘true blue Aussie’ if she wasn’t ‘into him ‘.

The original poster also managed to garner some new fans.

‘I had never heard of him so I had a Google. Criminally beautiful. Make him stop,’ one person wrote in the thread.

Tony rose to fame on the football field, playing for the Adelaide Crows, Sydney Swans and Collingwood Magpies between 2010 and 2015.

He changed careers in 2020 when he joined the ABC as a sports presenter and commentator for Grandstand AFL and host of the Offsiders summer series.

He won the Silver Logie for Best New Talent in June.