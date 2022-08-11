Aussie mum shares her easy hack for cleaning a dirty oven using bi-carb soda and dishwashing liquid

An Australian mom has shared her easy two-ingredient cleaning trick that made her oven sparkle without using harsh chemicals.

The Brisbane makeup artist showed how she cleaned her oven with a homemade mix of dishwashing liquid and baking soda in a video posted on TikTok.

The mother-to-be mixed the two household ingredients together to make a paste, covered the inside of the oven with the solution and left it to eat away from the grime.

Then she scrubbed the surface with a scouring pad and wiped off the excess with a damp cloth.

“When you’re lying on the mat and you’re just watching cleaning hacks,” she wrote in the clip’s caption.

The clip quickly garnered over 146,700 views on the platform and many in the comments were impressed by the “genius” hack.

She mixed the two household ingredients together to make a paste, coated the oven interior with the solution and let it eat away at the grime, then scrubbed it off.

“Omg why didn’t I see this recently,” one user wrote while another said, “This is genius, thanks.”

Others shared their own tips and tricks for keeping the notoriously hard-to-clean appliance looking like new.

‘Your oven looks great! Next time google how to remove your oven door. Makes cleaning the oven 1000x easier!’ one person suggested.

‘Dishwashing liquid and vinegar work very well. Much less mess,’ another replied.

Earlier, a TikTok-famous professional cleaner shared her ‘no chemical’ method for cleaning dirty ovens in a viral video.

Kacie of The Big Clean Co in Melbourne used boiling water, white vinegar, dish soap, Bunnings scrapers, kitchen sponges and ‘the power of steam’.

Previously, TikTok famed professional cleaning lady Kacie (pictured) shared her method for cleaning dirty ovens in a viral video

The cleaning hack ensures that no toxic, harsh chemicals are used and keeps the device looking like new.

“I’m a professional cleaner and I have a non-toxic way to clean your oven with the power of steam,” she said in the video.

“You’ll need dish soap, vinegar, some scrapers and scouring pads.”

In the short clip, Kacie explained how steam can help remove stubborn food stains and residue from the bottom of the oven.

“Now when that charcoal is cold, it’s rock hard, so here’s what you’re going to do. Add a cup of boiling water and a cup of vinegar to a tray,” she said.

‘Put it in a hot oven and let it do its job for about 20 minutes.

“You’re left with this big, mushy mess that falls right off.

Then she used the scraper to easily remove the tough food buildup.

Kacie then poured dish soap on the glass oven door and used a scouring pad to remove any remaining grease and “make it shine.”

“Don’t forget to let your oven cool down a bit so you don’t burn yourself,” she said.

She also used a scouring pad to clean the oven racks over the sink and used the sharp blade for stubborn food stains.

The cleaning tip made the oven look sparkling clean as if it had never been used before.

After 24 hours, the video was viewed more than 105,000 times and TikTok users seemed in awe of the transformation.

“I’ve been trying to find a way to do this naturally, I’m always worried the chemicals will stay in the oven and corrode food,” one woman wrote.

Another TikTok user recommended using the Scrub Daddy sponge instead of steel wool to clean the oven.

Others called the cleaning tips “great.”