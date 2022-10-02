Aussie mum reveals how she made $25 million in five years by following three secrets to success

Sonia Majkic, pictured with youngest child Millie, runs a multi-million dollar marketing firm

A busy mum-of-three has revealed how she built a $25 million marketing empire from scratch after refusing to continue the cycle of poverty she grew up in.

Sonia Majkic, 41, came to Australia with her family from Serbia when she was nine months old and watched her mother and father work long hours on the factory floor to make ends meet.

Speaking to FEMAIL, the marketing executive revealed that she knew from a young age that she wanted more and adopted their work ethic to go and get it.

“My parents have done well for themselves, they own a home and have savings, but they worked so hard for it,” she said.

‘They came to the country looking for a better life. It was hard, they didn’t speak the language, didn’t understand the culture and had left behind everyone they knew.’

While Sonia has always appreciated how hard her parents worked for everything they had, she knew she wanted more for her own family.

“Even as a child, I was always curious about marketing and sales. I started my first business when I was 12 years old, selling craft products to my neighbors. I would design the packaging, draw logos and make tags for my products,” said she.

But her journey to the top would not be easy. She never did well at school, and at 17 she had had enough. She quit at the beginning of year 12 to chase a pay cheque.

Sonia’s parents, pictured, came from Serbia when she was just nine months old. They worked in factories in Melbourne to make ends meet, but Sonia ‘wanted more’

Sonia started her marketing firm seven years ago when her middle child was two, spending all night looking after clients – pictured with business partner Tamara Alaveras

But her love for sales and marketing continued to grow.

She was hired as a junior employee at a local company and within months she was redesigning her employees’ marketing strategy, improving their logos and updating their online presence.

“I built my first website at 18, I was in a sales role but my skills always leaned towards marketing,” she said.

So seven years ago, the dynamic mother decided she wanted to strike out on her own, sinking her life savings into her business – 3 Phase Marketing.

“I started my business when my middle son was two, my friends and family thought I had gone crazy,” she said.

‘It’s as if they saw it as an ultimatum, to be a businesswoman or a mother. But I knew I wanted both.’

Sonia put on a brave face and pretended her company was much bigger than it was in the early days.

“I would onboard every client, work on the implementation and juggle my toddler during the day and at night I was running the strategies for 27 Facebook accounts,” she said.

Her partner Michael Caine is a stay-at-home dad and runs around after Xavier, far right, Orlando, left, and Millie, dropping them off between school and all their activities

‘My clients didn’t know that it was me who made all the posts. I actually look back now and wonder how I did it.’

She would work from 7.30pm until midnight before calling it a night only to repeat the process the next day.

“I don’t like to glorify it because I was exhausted and overworked,” she said.

But she knew she was building the foundation of her business and wanted it done right.

And it was going to work – she had gambled her entire future on her grit and determination pulling her through.

“I put my life savings into the business and wanted to dip into my mortgage,” she said.

‘Each time I looked at my partner and promised him that it would work out.

Sonia says she risked everything to give her children a better future and that the investment paid off

‘I was scared, but I guess in the end I knew that my parents had come to this country with nothing, I knew what it was like to have nothing and that we could rebuild.’

She will never forget the moment she stopped relying on the mortgage account.

“My first salary was $60,000,” she said.

In 2019, four years after starting her business, Sonia was doing so well that she and her partner decided they could have another child and complete their family.

Sonia’s partner Michael Caine left his job as an electrician to become a stay-at-home mom so she could continue to thrive at the head of her marketing agency.

Her youngest was born in April 2020 and it felt like the timing couldn’t have been worse.

Her partner has always been supportive and left his job as an electrician to stay home with the children – after they decided to try for a third child

Covid had hit weeks before and when baby number three arrived, Sonia’s business seemed to be in real trouble.

Her most reliable customers, which included brands such as Mercedes, had to close their showrooms and pull their advertising.

“I lost over 50 percent of my customers at one time,” she said.

But the determined mother wasn’t about to let a global pandemic and unprecedented market uncertainty destroy everything she’d worked hard for.

“We responded really quickly, I took the opportunity to upskill my staff and we became e-commerce professionals,” she said.

The Melbourne-based business went on to ‘win a pitch’ for the Prahran Market and when they successfully completed they were once again a hot commodity.

Sonia’s tips for doing well in business: 1. Hypnotherapy – Sonia credits hypnotherapy with overcoming some of her biggest fears, including impostor syndrome. 2. Just start – she says there will never be a perfect time to start your own business, you just have to go for it. 3. Be flexible and adjust quickly. This is important – and she managed to sail through the pandemic because of her ability to do this.

They continued to work for marketplaces across the city as well as in Adelaide and Sydney.

“We picked up the phone and we found companies that needed help with e-commerce, and that saved us,” she said.

‘We were flexible and because our team is relatively small, we were able to up-qualify and pivot quickly. Then we could help other companies invest in technology and keep trading.’

Sonia now has 31 employees, which means she no longer has to stay up until midnight planning Facebook posts herself.

She works remotely from Kingscliff in northern NSW, where she and her family live in a large home on the beach.

Moving from Melbourne meant moving away from her very supportive parents and in-laws.

‘Fortunately for us they are retired and one or the other seems to be here. I’m not sure if they come for the kids or the lifestyle,’ she laughed.

The mother of three says she succeeded because of her iron-clad will, but also because of the constant support and trust given to her by her loved ones, especially her partner.

‘He is an electrician by trade, but loves being there for the children. He is there for them when they get off the bus every day and takes them to all their activities,’ she said.

‘I think an important thing to note is that yes, you can be a mother and you can be a businesswoman, but you have to have the support around you.

Here she is pictured with her children on an overseas holiday – something her parents could only dream of

‘My children have a parent there all the time, but only because my partner was happy to take that role.’

Despite her great success, there are still days when she wonders if she did the right thing.

‘I think it’s that impostor syndrome again. I think as an entrepreneur there is always that element of thinking you haven’t done enough. You reach goals but forget to celebrate them because you already have new ones,” she said.

Sonia believes that everyone can succeed and wants people to take the leap and follow their dreams if they are willing to put in the effort to see them come true.

Sonia owns her marketing agency with Tamara Alaveras.