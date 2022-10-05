Aussie mum and family at Concord West lose privacy, daylight and has scaffolding fixed to her home

The mother of two also said the huge home will look directly into her bathroom

An Australian mother is outraged and stunned by a large house going up next door that will take away her family’s privacy and is already blocking her daylight.

Livia, who did not want her surname used, is upset by the sheer size and close proximity of the new building to her family’s home next door in Concord in Sydney’s west.

In official plans, the home looks like a two-story duplex, but since construction began, it somehow appears to be far larger than her home, which also has two levels.

People in Colane Street have also noticed that it looks taller, wider and longer than anything else on the same road.

Before the remodeling, the home was a humble one-story brick bungalow. But not anymore.

The land was purchased by a Chinese developer who hired local firm Homme Certifiers to approve the $1 million plan, Nine reported.

Livia and neighbors have dubbed the sprawling building, surrounded by large scaffolding, ‘Concord Castle’.

The mother-of-two said the house next door already blocks their natural light from mid-afternoon every day.

When it’s finished, she says the neighbors will be able to see right into her bathroom.

Livia also pointed out that the scaffolding for the construction in at least one place rests on her house.

The local authorities responded by saying they had “initiated enforcement” at the site but that the developer had fixed a “compliance issue”.

It is believed to be the scaffolding that crosses the property line.

She described the property next door as ‘the worst thing’ that has happened to her family.

The mum-of-two can’t understand how it was approved when she built a house in the quiet suburb 12 years ago, there were stricter planning approvals.

She claimed that when she built her family home, Canada Bay Council restricted everything from building height to setbacks (the open space required around a building) and even brick colour.

But she claims her neighboring property did not need council approval and instead only needed a certificate from a private notary.

Livia and other neighbors suspect that what is being built may not comply with building regulations.

Canada Bay Council issued a statement saying the developer addressed the concerns raised and confirmed it was approved by a private contractor.

‘The council has taken enforcement action at 12 Colane Street, Concord West following a complaint and the compliance issue has subsequently been addressed by the developer.

‘The approval for the development at 12 Colane Street was issued by a private certification body via the State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Compliance Development Code) Low Rise Housing Diversity Code (SEPP).’

Daily Mail Australia approached Homme Certifiers for comment.