Aussie mum details the parenting struggles 'no one talks about'

An Australian mother has shared a glimpse of the challenges women face when transitioning back to work after having a baby.

In a detailed TikTok video, Mia explained how mothers face unexpected pressures when they return to their full-time jobs.

‘Did you know that your children need you the most between the ages of zero and four? Yet most mothers are forced to go back to work within the first year,” she said in the clip.

Throughout the two-minute video, Mia gave context to scenarios that many parents online seemed to relate to – from using your personal leave when your child is sick to feeling ‘mommy guilt’ after dropping off your baby at childcare.

Mia claims going back to work is ‘one of the hardest things about being a mum’ and it’s important to never assume that women prefer working to being a stay-at-home parent.

‘You have been pressured to go back to work for financial reasons; their jobs are pushing them back because when the maternity leave is over, their jobs are at stake if they don’t come back,” she said, titling the video “mum life”.

‘Findings start to wear off and anxiety sets in when you return to work. There is pressure from employers to work as if we don’t have children at home.

‘And if we want to work part-time or have a flexible working agreement, you feel like a pain in the bottom.’

Mia went on to explain how, when the kids are sick, mothers also “have to call in sick,” resulting in fewer personal days off.

“We all know daycare is just a germ fest, so they’re sick every other week, and if you have more than one kid, it’s like a ripple effect,” she said.

And if a child is removed from childcare for a day or two, parents are still footing the bill – putting further pressure on a family’s financial situation.

“So you’re losing money not being at work and then you’re paying daycare fees even though they’re not there,” Mia said.

“Basically, you’re just working to pay daycare fees, and nine times out of 10 it’s not worth it.

‘But then you are forced to work because the little extra you bring in covers the electricity bill.’

Not only do parents have to cope with the financial burden of daycare fees, mothers also have to find the emotional strength to leave their crying babies with others during working hours.

Mia said: ‘The mum guilt is insane and it plays on your mind every day. You drop off your tiny little babies at daycare and they’re just screaming for you and you’re supposed to walk out like everything’s okay.’

She goes on to claim that all day at work mothers are constantly thinking about their children and how they are doing.

“You have that internal dialogue as a mom that you want to be around adults and have adult conversations at work, but also just want to be at home with your babies all the time,” she said.

Balancing work and parenthood is a tightrope millions of mothers face, and many committed mothers should not be ‘forced’ to choose between the two (stock image)

For Mia, she needed to find a way to earn money herself in order to spend more time with her children, so she started her own business ‘Casual Creators’, creating TikTok content for brands.

“I’m grateful that I was able to create my own business, and I hope all moms see that they could do it too,” she said.

But working for yourself, or not working at all, means less money going toward retirement.

Balancing work and parenthood is a difficult tightrope that millions of mothers must face, and many committed mothers should not be ‘forced’ to choose between the two.

Others online said for them it was ‘no point’ to return to work because the childcare fees would offset their income.

“So lucky my partner earns enough for me to take care of our babies full time, it’s bullsh*t not all moms can do that,” one mom wrote in the comments on Mia’s video.

‘I’m taking five years off. it was non-negotiable for me and when I tell you that everyone looks at me in horror as ‘that brat’ it makes me laugh,” added another.

A third said: ‘The childcare fees/sick leave issue is the whole reason I haven’t been able to go back to work as a single mum of two. We would be worse off if I worked.’