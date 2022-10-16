Aussie mum Chantel Mila reveals how to make white sneakers look new again

The easy hack requires three common things – baking soda, dish soap and water

Chantel Mila shared the tip to her happy followers on TikTok

A mother-of-two has revealed her ‘brilliant’ tip for making sneakers look white again

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian mother of two has thrilled thousands online after sharing a simple way to clean and make white sneakers.

Chantel Mila, better known as Mama Mila, used three household items – baking soda, dish soap and water – to make her shoes look shiny new.

The Melbourne mum demonstrated the tactic in a TikTok video where she often shares her cleaning and styling tips with millions.

Scroll down for video

Chantel Mila shared her ‘brilliant’ tip for making sneakers look brighter and whiter again

The mother uses only inexpensive household items to make her solution, including baking soda, dish soap and water. The ingredients form a paste that can be used to remove water stains and dirt marks from shoes

To make the solution, mix half a cup of baking soda, a tablespoon of dish soap and water in a bowl to form a paste.

Then use an old toothbrush to apply the solution and scrub the shoes.

Finally, put the sneakers in a delicate mesh bag and put them on a gentle wash, then the sneakers can be left in the sun or put in the dryer to remove any moisture.

The same paste can also be used to remove water stains from your sink.

How to make sneakers white again: * Mix 1/2 cup baking soda, 1 tablespoon dish soap and water * Apply the solution to your shoes with a toothbrush * Wash the training shoes on a gentle cycle and dry on a dry rack or in the sun

Chantel’s followers were delighted with the clever hack and the video has since surpassed more than 17,000 views.

‘Oh wow. how convenient,” one woman commented.

Others were amazed by the mother’s drying rack placed in her dryer.

‘Where did you get the drying rack from? Or is it specific to your dryer? I need one!’ asked another woman.

One user warned fellow fans to ‘never ever dry sneakers in the sun’, explaining that this causes them to turn yellow.

Many of the mom’s followers were amazed by her drying rack in the dryer (pictured), the mom explained that this came with her dryer

What are Mama Mila’s best home cleaning hacks? * Place coffee grounds in an area where you want bad odors to be absorbed * Remove marks from suede using micellar water * Apply clear nail polish to the buttons to prevent them from falling off the shirts * Soak teeth whitening tablets in sinks and toilets to whiten without scrubbing * Remove scale from a shower head with a lemon * Soak cotton wool in hydrogen peroxide and place it in the seal of your washing machine to prevent mold * Soak cotton balls with essential oils and put them in the trash to prevent bad odors * Sprinkle baking soda in the dishwasher to prevent musty smells * Use a dry mop to dust window sills (source: mama_mila_TikTok)

Earlier, another savvy mom cleaned her daughter’s dirty white sneakers using an affordable product from Amazon.

Sam, who runs the ‘Addicted to Bargains’ Instagram account, shared one video online demonstrates the process using the $7.50 Eraser Daddy sponge.

‘I love white shoes, but they get dirty super fast. I gave Eraser Daddy a go and it’s super easy to use and does the job so well,’ wrote the Aussie mum.

Earlier, Australian mother Sam shared a video on Instagram demonstrating how she cleaned her daughter’s dirty white sneakers. She chose to use the Eraser Daddy (pictured right), which removed the smudges in seconds

Within seconds the dirt was lifted and the shoes were left looking as good as new (right)

The sneakers were covered in brown dirt, especially on the front of the shoes, but the product made it easy to remove.

‘I’ve put a paper towel under the shoe so any dirty residue can fall onto it. It’s super easy to do,’ Sam said in the clip.

She first wet the sponge before cleaning the sneakers and within seconds the dirt was lifted.

Eraser Daddy has a double-sided design of ‘tri-composite material’ and ‘back of FlexTexture’ to easily remove tough stains.

Sam said: ‘It can also be used on household floors and walls, outdoor furniture and in your bathroom sink or shower.’

In the comments, many seemed amazed at the quick transformation and how easy the shoes were to clean using the product.

“Looked a treat!” one person wrote, another added: ‘My white shoes need this!’

A third added: ‘Wow works like magic.’