Aussie MotoGP star Jack Miller ‘devastated’ after Phillip Island crash on corner named after him

It was a bittersweet weekend for Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller, who had a corner on his home track at Phillip Island named after him, only to crash out of the world title with a collision at that exact corner.

Local fans flocked to the island as it hosted a MotoGP round for the first time in three years following cancellations due to weather and Covid, and they were on the edge of their seats as local hopes Miller rose to eighth place in the early stages when he was chasing a podium finish to keep in touch with the front runners and a shot at the world title.

But a moment of frenzy from rival Alex Marquez put an end to all that on lap ninth when he ran into Miller at the corner just named after him.

Ducati Lenovo’s Jack Miller (R) crashes with LCR Honda Castrol’s Spanish rider Alex Marquez

Marquez monitors Miller’s well-being immediately after Phillip Island incident

“Alex Marquez is definitely cleaning up Jack Miller and unfortunately his hopes for a world title have been dashed,” the commentator said.

“These two have had some battle royales in the Moto3 days and it was all Alex Marquez’s fault. Without a doubt, a penalty will come his way during the Malaysian Grand Prix.

“That’s sickening, that’s a horrible horrible impact on poor old Jack Miller, he knew nothing about that.”

Alex’s brother Marc blamed unreliable brakes for the spectacular crash that saw Marquez slam back into Miller’s Ducati in the hairpin of two bikes.

“One of the problems with our bike is stopping in a straight line at Turn 4, if you’re not super clear the problem is that when we shake a bit – like my brother’s mistake today – when you shake this Honda , then you can’t stop,” said Marc.

At that point, Miller lay on the floor for a few worrisome seconds before rising.

He refused to talk to his rival in the heat of the day, but was classy when he later spoke to the media about his crushed hopes for a world title.

“What’s there to have hard feelings about?” said Miller.

‘We all do our best. I understand that he [Marquez] maybe a little carried away to pass by? [Luca] marini.

“But you know, we’ve all made mistakes. I think he is devastated, as am I, that I am not finishing the race.

“First home Grand Prix after three years – it’s definitely not the way I wanted to finish it.

“It’s not the day I planned, that’s for sure, but it is what it is.”

Miller was all right after the crash and was honored to have a corner named after him

While 27-year-old Miller will have to wait until 2023 for another shot at a MotoGP title, he was honored to have the corner named after him on a weekend that also saw Australian legend Casey Stoner honored with Turn Three called Stoner Corner.

‘It’s a huge honour. The magnitude of it hasn’t really sunk in yet,” Miller said during the unveiling.

“This is amazing, something I couldn’t even have dreamed of as a kid, to have a turn on this magical track in my name.

“It’s an unreal part of the track and there have been so many historic moments here, so I feel so lucky to be able to claim this one.”