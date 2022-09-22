Aussie mind games fool no one – they’re huge favourites at RLWC but England fancy crack at Kangaroos

The Rugby League World Cup will feature 16 nations competing in 31 matches in the men’s competition, but it will boil down to one very tough question: How do you beat Australia?

The Kangaroos are the powerhouse of international Rugby League and, before the tournament has even started, they are huge favorites to win in England when the finals are played here in October and November.

Australia’s dominance – some bookmakers offer odds of 3-1 on – stems from the popularity of the game down-under, which dwarfs every other nation, even England, and translates into more money, power and better players.

England won their penultimate warm-up match against the Combined Nations All Stars

However, supporting England hearts are hopeful of an upset – despite Australia having made 14 of the 15 finals since the tournament began in France in 1954, and the fact they have lifted the trophy on 11 of those occasions.

England coach Shaun Wane has talent and battle-hardened experience to choose from as he looks to upset the odds, including NRL stalwart second row Elliott Whitehead, 32, who has played 154 games for the Canberra Raiders and prop Tom Burgess, 30, who has totaled 207 outings for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

‘[I] Imagine Shaun Wane’s expectation is: We lift the trophy,” said England legend James Graham, who has a record number of appearances for the national team and has played at three World Cups, including a final defeat to Australia in 2017. “That’s it. That must be the expectation.

“How you get there is another story,” added Graham, who made his name at St Helen’s before moving to Australia where he played for Canterbury and St. George Illawarra. ‘It’s about increasing faith in the camp.’

The former forward told The roar in Australia: ‘The long-term expectation is to win the trophy, we use our strengths: as the spectators, as the forward-thinking crowd, as the classy hit wide.

‘I’m excited. I don’t want to get carried away because it will be a very difficult tournament and you need the stars to align sometimes, but I have the utmost confidence in this England team… the potential is there to go all the way . ‘

England’s most recent outing was an 18-4 victory over the Combined Nations All Stars at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington in June. It was only Wane’s third game in charge of the Three Lions in two years, as a result of the Covid pandemic.

There were bright performances, not least from Catalans Dragons back and England captain Sam Tomkins, and victory was achieved without Australian exiles Whitehead and Burgess.

England have another warm-up to play against Fiji in Salford on October 7.

Australia were heavy favorites to beat England in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final

But the Three Lions put up a brave defense and lost 6-0 in a close and nervy affair in Brisbane

INTERNATIONAL RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD RANKING RANK/COUNTRY % PERFORMANCE 1. New Zealand 100% 2. Tonga 68% 3.England 64% 4. Australia 52% 5. Papua New Guinea 36% 6. Fiji 29% 7. Samoa 17% 8. Serbia 17% 9. France 16% 10. Malta 14% International Rugby League’s world rankings are based on results from the last 4 years of competition. They are expressed as a percentage of the number 1 ranked nation

At the World Cup, England will be backed by a raucous home crowd, with the country developing a taste for success after the Lionesses’ victory at Euro 2022 and a strong showing at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In reality, there are at least four teams who will fancy a swing at the Aussies, with New Zealand installed as second favourites, followed by Tonga, England and Samoa. Papua New Guinea are also expected to be competitive and Fiji have reached the semi-finals at the previous three tournaments.

Australia are of course trying to convince anyone who will listen that they are definitely not the favorites for the tournament, which starts on October 15 when England play Samoa at St James’s Park in Newcastle.

The basis for the Aussies’ claim is the international Rugby League world rankings.

Tom Burgess has flourished in the NRL and will be a key part of England’s World Cup plans

The Kangaroos are now fourth with New Zealand in first place, followed by Tonga and England, but only because the Covid pandemic has limited the number of international matches. The rankings are based on results from the past four years.

Even Troy Grant, the IRL chairman, has admitted that the current rankings are “skewed”.

But Australia assistant coach Adrian Lam is happy to use them as extra motivation and an opportunity to play a few mind games.

“We are not favorites for this World Cup at the moment,” Lam said this week.

“There’s a lot of pressure on Australia this year,” he added. ‘[Australia] ranks fourth…

‘It’s something that doesn’t suit Mal Meninga (head coach) and the team and the players without a doubt. We have to make sure we give it a good crack’.

There are only two sides in this competition that have ever won it: Australia and New Zealand. Great Britain have won the World Cup in 1954, 1960 and 1972, but now the home nations compete individually.

The Kangaroos’ stranglehold on the sport mirrors the numbers playing and watching in Australia.

England won their most recent warm-up match against the Combined Nations All Stars in June

According to the International Rugby League, Australia had 178,000 registered players in 2021, compared to 44,000 in England, 28,000 in New Zealand and 25,000 in Papua New Guinea.

Greece, who are in England’s group and play the hosts at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, on October 29, have just 170 players.

The NRL also has far greater viewing figures than any other nation.

The NRL Grand Final last year achieved a TV and online audience of almost 3.6 million compared to the Super League Grand Final, which attracted an estimated 400,000 viewers on Sky.

Inevitably this translates into sponsorships and wages which enable the NRL to attract the best talent from around the world and create the highest quality competition, as well as sharpening the skills of the indigenous players.

England coach Shaun Wane has only taken charge of three matches in two years

Some Australian and New Zealand players, including Andrew Fifita (above) have chosen to play for their heritage countries, which could create stiffer competition at the RLWC

The salary cap for a club in the NRL in 2022 is £5.5m. compared to £2.1m in the Super League.

When Australia met England in the 2017 final, the bookies were going 5-1 against the Kangaroos and 13-2 against their opponents, such was Australia’s dominance in the sport.

However, Australia only reached the final at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, beating England 6-0 in a close and nervous affair.

And there is more hope for Australia’s challengers this year as players continue to choose to represent their heritage nations.

At the last World Cup in 2017, prop Andrew Fifita, who had played for Australia, and lock-forward Jason Taumololo, who had represented New Zealand, both accepted invitations to play for Tonga.

Brian To’o, who plays for the Penrith Panthers in the NRL, has chosen to play for Samoa

This time around, second row New Zealand-born Felise Kaufusi has played for Tonga and Australia, but has vowed to appear for her heritage nation at the World Cup.

Prop Josh Papali’i was born in New Zealand, moved to Australia aged five and went on to claim 11 caps for the Kangaroos, but has now opted to represent Samoa alongside Sydney-born Penrith Panthers winger Brian To o.

“When players put their hands up and pick Samoa or Tonga, what happened with Fifita and Taumololo in 2017 was the start of that and it’s a tidal wave,” Rugby League World Cup chief executive Jon Dutton said lovesrugbyleague.com.

‘We now start with five men’s teams who, based on selections, could legally lift the trophy. It’s super exciting.’

Although Dutton admits it is also ‘a bit scary’ for England hopefuls.

Yet England have been placed in the easiest side of the competition draw, avoiding the two strongest teams. If they overcome Samoa and win Group A, they will expect to face Papua New Guinea or Tonga in the quarter-finals and one of those three in the semi-finals, assuming they advance. Australia and New Zealand are in the opposite half of the draw.

Should England face their old rivals Australia in the final, they will be looking for their first win in 14 meetings. England’s last triumph was in the group stage at the 1995 World Cup, although they subsequently lost to Australia in the final.

Since 1975, the Three Lions have won just two Test matches against the Kangaroos, losing 13 and drawing one in 16 meetings.