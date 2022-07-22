Aussie man’s Bali hotel room was completely trashed moments before falling to his death

Photos have surfaced showing a ruined hotel room in Bali just after the Australian tourist staying there plunged to death from the fourth-floor balcony.

The 46-year-old, identified by local media by his initials DSJ, died Wednesday at the Haven Hotel in Bali’s Seminyak, when he fell from the balcony of his room onto a pool deck in front of resort guests.

Witness Sara Winata told local news reporters she was relaxing on the deck by the hotel’s pool when she heard “blood-curdling” screams and banging on the glass from a fourth-floor room.

A 47-year-old Australian tourist died in Bali after falling four floors from his hotel balcony to the pool deck below (pictured, Kuta nurses tried to treat the man)

Witnesses said they heard screaming, banging and loud noises from room 403 while on the pool deck below. Photos emerged of the destroyed room with upturned furniture, clothes and pillows scattered across the floor (photo)

She then ran and told hotel security guard Ahmad Sopy and together they went to the fourth floor where they reportedly discovered the noise was coming from room 403.

Ms. Winata said the two were trying to get into the room when they heard a loud noise from the pool deck below.

“The guest of room 403, or the victim, was unconscious. When she looked up to the fourth floor, the witness saw no one,” Denpasar police spokesman Ketut Sukad told CNN.

A nurse from Kuta II Health Center pronounced the tourist dead at the scene, reportedly suffering serious head injuries and several broken bones.

The hotel’s security guard, Mr Sopy, said CCTV footage showed the man entering the hotel room alone, but police have not confirmed whether anyone else was in the room at the time of his death.

“Camera footage shows the victim stumbling into hotel room number 403 alone,” Mr Sopy said.

Kuta Police are investigating the commotion in room 403 and why it was thrown out with furniture turned over and clothes and pillows scattered on the floor.

Balconies at Haven Hotel in Seminyak, Bali, overlook the hotel pool and deck (above)

It is known that the man would be staying at the hotel from July 20 to 25.

The news comes just weeks after Australian tourist Joshua James Connell died after falling 15 meters from the pool deck of his hotel in Phuket, Thailand, and landing on the roof of a cafe.

Mr. Connell balanced on the pool fence just before his fall.