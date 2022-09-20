Aussie man shows just how hard it is to spot exotic sea creatures on our shores

An Australian adventurer has shared incredible footage of a seemingly empty sandbar with a creature lurking just below the water – but it’s not visible to the naked eye.

Brodie Moss runs a successful TikTok account showing some of the amazing native marine animals found in Australia’s northern regions, including turtles, sharks and crabs.

On Sunday, he shared a video of an island he had hiked up to with his dog, pausing to look in the sand for a barely detectable sea creature.

‘Wow, check this out. Looks like there’s nothing here, right? Well, wait for it, he said to the camera.

Sir. Moss gently pushed his hands into the sand and picked up an eastern shovelnose ray that had been hiding in the shallows.

When it comes into contact with his hands, the young man flips backwards as it races away, back into the open sea.

The Eastern Shovelnose Ray is easily recognizable by its wedge-shaped disc, its long triangular snout, and its coloration.

Its diet includes penaeids, caridean shrimps, stomatopods, crabs and other crustaceans, as well as fish and molluscs.

It is native to Australia and is often found in warmer waters on the eastern side.

“How on earth did you see that,” asked one of his supporters.

‘Big eyes! What did you notice? The dorsal and tail fins?’ said another.

The post is reminiscent of another video recorded by a young father in Western Australia.

He can be seen checking if a beach is safe to swim in before noticing something deadly lurking in the water.

BJ and Janelle have been traveling around Australia full-time with their two young children since May 2021, so they are well versed in the sometimes compromising landscape that is Down Under.

In a video shared on their Instagram To get lost is to be foundBJ walked up to the surface of crystal clear water at Shark Bay, Western Australia and shook his foot, creating ripples in the surf.

Immediately, a shadow appeared right in front of him and swam closer, revealing itself to be a large tiger shark thrashing around in the shallows.

“We were going in for a swim and spotted a fin so my husband splashed around to see if it was aggressive and it came right at him,” Janelle told FEMAIL.

‘We decided not to swim with the kids there.’

While it’s common to see sharks in its namesake Shark Bay, they’re usually not that far inshore, the family said.

Their followers were shocked at how difficult it was to spot the shark at first despite the sunny day and clear water.

“Despite the clear water, it was hard to see until it hit the very shallow water,” one woman noted.

‘Laugh out loud. I was prepared to laugh at people being overly paranoid, but then it showed up. Ok fair, said another.