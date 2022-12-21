Aussie lawyer reveals simple mistake she made on customs declaration form that almost cost her $2000

An Australian lawyer has revealed the simple mistake she made at customs that cost her nearly $2,000.

Migration lawyer Traci Chen, of Maison Chen Law Group, was questioned by a bio-security officer for more than 30 minutes after she flew from Dubai to Brisbane after making an incorrect delay on her inbound passenger form.

She wrote that she had saffron and honey on the customs declaration, but was unaware that she had to declare a beach hat made of straw and “organic” make-up wipes.

The border officer told Ms. Chen she had “one more chance” to reveal what she was bringing into the country or face a $2,664 fine.

She told Daily Mail Australia that she had struggled to locate the item before realizing it must be a straw beach hat she bought in Australia.

‘It was very stressful. My mom told me her heart was pounding,” she said.

Ms. Chen’s elderly mother, who also did not speak English, thought an offense meant they had to go to jail.

‘I bought [the hat] in Australia,” an incredulous Ms Chen told Daily Mail Australia. ‘She [the officer] also mentioned the makeup wipes, because they are organic or something, they can be considered as “organic products.”

“This was something I had no idea about, I explained food, I explained everything else except a straw hat, really?”

Ms Chen said the biosafety officer told her to tick ‘yes’ on each box if she wasn’t sure which items to declare.

Aussies are quick to share their own horror stories, with many labeling Ms Chen’s experience as ‘inconsequential’.

Traci finally realized what the offending item might be after being grilled by a biosecurity officer for 30 minutes and taking a straw beach hat from her mom’s purse.

Traci spent time in Abu Dubai before flying home via Brisbane Airport

“I declared a leather jacket as an animal product that I had when I left here. They said I was wasting their time,” one person wrote.

“We were yelled at for proclaiming straw hats for wasting their time,” said another.

Still, I was laughed at for wasting their time when I explained Tim Tam’s. They are so inconsistent,” a third commented.

“My mother just went through the same thing. They pestered her about chocolates. She was like ‘have you read the box? They’re from Noosa,’ said a fourth.

“I once declared my wooden boar bristle hairbrush out of Germany and the officer laughed and waved me through!” said another.

Others, however, said the officers were just doing their job.

“Guys, it’s strict because Australia is an island, so any new disease or plague could destroy our ecosystem,” someone said.

“Australia has a unique environment so we take our airport security very seriously, even if you don’t,” wrote a second.

People landing in Australia must declare alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, animals, fresh food, vegetable matter, seeds, soil, meat and animal products.

If an item is not declared, travelers could be fined up to $2,664 and face civil charges or face criminal charges.

If convicted, the maximum sentence is $1.1 million or 10 years behind bars.