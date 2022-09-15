Aussie lawyer points out the one VERY concerning flaw with Apple’s new iPhone iOS 16 update

A Sydney etiquette expert has revealed the potential flaws in the latest Apple iPhone iOS 16 update — including social faux pas and miscommunication.

The new software allows users to undo any message up to two minutes after it is sent and edit a message up to 15 minutes after it is sent.

Julie Lamberg-Burnet, founder and CEO of the Sydney School of Protocol, told FEMAIL that all iPhone users should be alert to text messages to avoid confusion that could damage relationships.

While the ability to edit text messages fixes grammatical errors, it’s important to make sure the message is understood.

“Digital posts can often be misinterpreted and the added edit and delete functionality opens up more opportunities to create mixed perceptions and impact your reputation,” Julie said.

“This is an interesting point, and essentially the tools are helpful in being able to edit potentially harmful or embarrassing comments,” Julie continued.

“However, this only serves to remind us all to make sure we are both careful about recording our thoughts on posts and to spend the extra time reviewing and editing what we’ve written before hitting send press.

“With the added tools on iOS iPhones, we need to be more aware of how we interact with messages to avoid confusion, send mixed signals and potentially impact relationships, both on a business and personal level.”

To avoid any possible embarrassment or confusion, Julie recommends keeping messages short and calling someone instead of texting if necessary.

She also highlighted the fact that not everyone has time to browse message threads and read if anything has been edited or deleted.

“If you’re unsure about the information to send, call or speak in person,” she said.

“Also, avoid sending confidential, embarrassing or private information.”

Due to the nature of texting, a message can easily be misinterpreted and lead to misunderstanding.

Tips to improve your digital messaging: When texting someone, make sure you: Keep in mind that not everyone has time to scroll through messages to check a batch of messages Keep messages short to remove the need to edit or delete media If you are unsure about the information to message, please call or speak in person Avoid sending confidential, embarrassing or private information Promote personal communication in business and social settings

A Sydney lawyer also pointed out another potentially fatal flaw in the latest Apple iPhone iOS 16 update.

In a TikTok video criminal defense attorney Jahan Kalantar said he is “terrified” about the impact this feature could have on the justice system and what it could mean in terms of “changing evidence.”

The latest update launched on September 12 in Australia and most countries around the world.

“Apple just released a feature that I’m afraid of as a criminal defense attorney. In my opinion, this feature has the most powerful miscarriage of justice potential I have ever seen,” said Mr Kalantar in the clip.

He went on to explain the latest feature and the “potential it gives people to modify evidence.”

“Imagine what it can do to enable people to make threats and then change them to appear innocent,” Mr Kalantar continued.

“What about the chain of evidence issues? Are we going to know if there have been any changes or not?’

Kalantar said he is already preparing himself to have arguments about the “evidence of anything that comes from an iPhone.”

Jahan’s informative video has since been viewed a whopping 412,000 times and received more than 22,000 likes.

“Thanks Jahan, I was already throwing up to get away from Apple, go ahead and post this. made a decision,” one person wrote.

Others pointed out that editing history should be accessible and screenshots should always be taken.

“There will be full forensic traceability for messages/images sent (as always),” one person wrote.

“You can see the edits you do, Apple has thought about it,” added another.

A third wrote: ‘Screenshots all day! We need more storage space on the phones.”