Aussie lawn bowler Aaron Wilson celebrates Commonwealth Games gold medal with iconic celebration

Western Sydney lawn bowler Aaron Wilson ripped off his Australian polo and jumped for joy after being crowned the Commonwealth Games back-to-back gold medalist – but he wishes he had ‘better equipment’ to show it off.

‘Disco’ is known for his love of nightclubs and parties, where he showed his true nature after beating Northern Irishman Gary Kelly 21-3 in the men’s singles final.

Aaron Wilson jumps for joy after winning his second Commonwealth Games singles lawn bowls title over Northern Irishman Gary Kelly

The 30-year-old became the first man to win consecutive titles since Englishman David Bryant 44 years ago.

Wilson tosses one down during his dominant gold medal win over Gary Kelly where he rode to a 12-0 lead

Wilson took the win after racing to a 19-3 lead as his opponent conceded the race knowing it was a hill that was impossible to climb.

The Cabramatta native shook hands with the silver medalist and ran to the center of the lawn to take off his shirt and hoist it in the air, before making a Toyota-esque jump and hugging his Australian support team.

Wilson climbs into the spectator stands to celebrate his gold medal with his Australian team

“I never thought about it that way, but yeah, I think it would always happen if it went like this,” Wilson said of his winning antics.

“I wish I had a better rig, but hey, that’s life.

In any case, I was quite satisfied with my performance.’

Wilson won his first gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on home soil, beating Canadian Ryan Bester 21-14 in the final, where the crowd was treated firsthand to the Australian’s shirt-off party.

The 30-year-old won his first Commonwealth title on the Gold Coast in 2018, beating Canadian Ryan Bester

Wilson is the venue manager at the Brighton Bowls club outside of his national commitments, which this year won his first gold at the 2022 Australian Lawn Bowls Open (pairs).

Since 2018, Disco says his nightlife has been toned down with the arrival of his seven-month-old daughter Summer.

Wilson takes off his shirt for the first time after winning the 2018 Commonwealth Games title on the Gold Coast

Wilson stormed through the Birmingham league, beating Cook Islands bowler Jim Phillip 21-9 in the first round, then annihilating Scottish veteran Iain McLean by the same margin.

The Australian has made 199 appearances in green and gold, with his debut dating back to 2016.