Aussie jockey and former TV presenter opens up on her raunchy OnlyFans career Libby Hopwood

Reportedly earning $5 million while in the saddle, then moved into TV presenting

Form analyst uploads naughty pictures and bets slide through the adult platform

Former jockey and Sky racing TV presenter Libby Hopwood has opened up about her OnlyFans career – where she supplies online subscribers with exclusive betting vouchers in addition to flashy content.

Hopwood, 36, was forced to retire from horse racing – where she reportedly earned $5 million in prize money – due to a sudden fall in 2014 at Murray Bridge in South Australia.

The accident left the talented jumper with a brain haemorrhage and broken spine – and the realization that her days as a jockey were over in an instant.

Seeking a career change, Hopwood is now using his expert knowledge of racing with dozens of OnlyFans subscribers, using the adult platform to display suggestive images and betting slips.

“I have a lot of confidence in my body and I thought there was an opening to try and share some sexy pictures and enjoy my bit of an exhibitionist streak,” Hopwood, who rode 324 winners in his career, told Daily Mail Australia.

“Plus I know racing, so I thought why not combine the two things and make it unique and fun.”

After launching her Twitter page under the name foxy.miss, Hopwood became an internet sensation

Former jockey and Sky racing presenter Libby Hopwood has started an Onlyfans account under the name ‘Foxy.Miss’

The glamorous Hopwood, 36, rode an impressive 324 winners in his career as a jockey

The previous form analyst for Sky Thoroughbred Central, who goes by the tag ‘Foxy.Miss’, posts a series of ‘sexy’ pictures most days.

Players can expect tips from Hopwood from three to four race meetings per week.

Since posting her page publicly on social media platforms such as Twitter, Hopwood said that while the money isn’t yet life-changing, her profile has ‘made more money than I thought it ever would’.

In the long term, Hopwood intends to make OnlyFans her full-time source of income, with an environment for people who want ‘fit, fun, flirty and sexiness’.

But she was quick to add that she does not want to follow the path of hardcore pornography.

“I’m not going to do triple-x content, they (subscribers) can go to Pornhub for that,” she said.

Hopwood then worked as a form analyst at Sky Central after retiring from the pitch

The 36-year-old has promised to help her subscribers find a winner while wearing ‘a blazer … and not much else’

Hopwood was forced into retirement after a horror fall in 2014 left her with a broken spine and a brain bleed that also led to memory problems

In 2014, Hopwood was hailed as a hero for helping a rival jockey back onto her mount when she appeared to fall during a race in South Australia

All of Hopwood’s tips come free with an accompanying $15 monthly fee.

The former hooper does his homework with shape guides, tips on the nose, places bets as well as exotics.

Hopwood admitted that she has received some criticism from certain people in the industry.

“It’s been quite polarizing. Many people who know me well have supported me, she said.

‘But others are not so comfortable with it.’