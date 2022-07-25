Aussie is baffled after visiting an Aldi supermarket in Europe

An Aldi shopper traveling through Europe was surprised by what she found after visiting an Aldi supermarket in Portugal for the first time.

Queenie Tan, 26, and her fiancé Pablo, 30, from Sydney, are on a world tour and have posted a video of their Aldi overseas experience.

Unlike Aldi stores in Australia, the overseas supermarket had an orange juice machine, a bread slicer that shoppers could use and a variety of fresh seafood.

Scroll down for video

Queenie Tan, 26, (left) and her fiancé Pablo, 30, from Sydney, are on a world tour and have posted a video of their Aldi overseas experience. In a now viral video shared online, Queenie shared her experience visiting an Aldi in Portugal for the first time.

Unlike most stores in Australia, the overseas supermarket had an orange juice machine, a bread slicer for shoppers and a variety of fresh seafood

The clip shows Queenie using the juicer by trying to place a whole box of fresh oranges in the machine over her head.

‘It seemed easier to put that whole box of oranges in the machine. The best thing to do is do what Pablo does and enter them one by one!’ she said.

The oranges – with the skin on – were placed at the top of the machine, squeezed and the fresh juice ejected into a bottle at the bottom.

Then the 26-year-old used the bread slicer that customers can choose the thickness they want.

“The sound of this machine is so satisfying!” said Queenie.

To use the machine, a loaf of bread was placed on one side of the conveyor belt to pass through the sharp slicer.

Customers then simply place the bread in a brown paper bag once it has come through the other side.

Unlike Aldi supermarkets in Australia, the overseas version offers fresh seafood and a variety of canned fish.

The shop also sold freshly made Portuguese cakes, which looked delicious.

The 26-year-old used the bread slicer where customers can choose the thickness they want. To use the machine, a loaf of bread was placed on one side of the conveyor to pass through the cutting slicer. Customers then simply place the bread in a brown paper bag as soon as it comes through the other side

The short video has now been viewed more than 41,000 times on Instagram.

‘I want freshly squeezed orange juice in my classroom!’ one person wrote, another added: ‘Omg I wish Australian Aldi was like this!!’

Others pointed out that select Australian supermarkets also offer a juicer or bread slicer.

‘Some Coles have those orange juice machines! So good,” one person wrote.