Aussie influencers share experiences with ADHD medication

As more Aussie influencers continue to speak out about having ADHD, some stars are now sharing their experience with the medication used to treat the condition.

TV and radio host Abbie Chatfield has admitted that… TV week on Monday she was still trying to find the right medicine and dosage.

‘The medication is difficult to get right. I still go to a psychiatrist to get that straightened out, but the diagnosis has helped a lot,” the 27-year-old said.

Abbie Chatfield (pictured) is one of many Australian influencers speaking out about getting medication for ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Last month, Abbie told her followers she was “feeling ‘buzzy’ after starting ADHD pills, before claiming she had become “more focused” and could now listen to conversations without changing the subject.

Before that, the reality star had desperately tried to get a script for medication and admitted to spending $700 on a psychiatrist to get a diagnosis.

In 2020, she opened up about taking the antidepressant Lexapro to help her feel “normal.”

‘The medication is difficult to get right. I still go to a psychiatrist to get that straightened out, but the diagnosis has helped a lot,” the 27-year-old said.

“It’s insane that you just feel normal if you take a pill every day. I think, “Oh, that’s how everyone feels!” she said at the time.

“I want to remind you that if you’re feeling a little off, and if you can’t remember the last time you felt ecstatically happy, please go talk to someone,” she added.

Abbie isn’t the only podcaster to come out with ADHD recently, with Happy Hour host Lucy Jackson sharing her own diagnosis earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Lucy told her Instagram followers that she had finally started taking “dexies,” or dextroamphetamine, to treat the condition.

In 2020, Abbie opened up about taking the antidepressant Lexapro to help her feel ‘normal’

“I’d rather not talk about ADHD hopes on Instagram (more of a podcast topic) but hey, I’m on dexies now!” she exclaimed.

‘They don’t really affect my mood per se; they’re more just really good at helping my concentration and ability to perform tasks.’

Lucy shared her diagnosis on an episode of her podcast earlier this month, saying it was a “relief” to know she had ADHD.

“It’s actually such a huge relief because now I look at the symptoms of ADHD a lot and the characteristics and behavior of people with ADHD and so many things just make sense to me now,” she told her co-host Nikki Westcott. .

On Tuesday, podcaster Lucy Jackson told her Instagram followers that she had finally started taking “dexies,” or dextroamphetamine, to treat the condition.

“Like one of the things I read recently was, ‘Are you constantly linking your lips, biting the skin around your nails, or scratching yourself?’ And I was like, I literally do all those things religiously.’

Other celebrities who have come out with ADHD in recent months include podcasters Em Rusciano and Clementine Ford, sexologist Chantelle Otten, actress Tammin Sursok, WAG Tahlia Giumelli, Married At First Sight stars Jessika Power and Clare Verrall, model Belle Lucia, and more.

ADHD is a mental illness with symptoms such as difficulty focusing, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior.

Lucy (pictured) shared her diagnosis on an episode of her podcast earlier this month, saying it was a ‘relief’ to know she had ADHD

The adult condition is treated the same as ADHD in children, according to the Mayo Clinic, with medication and counseling.

This month, several doctors said: Women’s Health that many women have discovered that they have ADHD or are on the autism spectrum by watching TikTok videos.

The TikTok videos, which have accumulated billions of views, have raised awareness about neurodivergence and inspired many women to make official diagnoses from medical professionals.