Aussie husband shares the four lines men should NEVER use to pick up a woman

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian husband and father shared the four rules men should never use when trying to pick up a woman.

Teddy, commonly known as @tedsthetics online, recently went viral due to a TikTok he shared with modern dating advice.

The father of two revealed the highest phrases and questions men shouldn’t ask women if they don’t want to be laughed at in the group chat.

Scroll down for video

An Australian husband and father shared the four rules men should never use when trying to pick up a woman

Poll Do you agree with these tips? YES – they are perfect 8 votes

NO – he is absolutely wrong 4 votes

“These are the worst phrases you can use on a girl, and you can’t change your mind,” he began.

The first offense is asking for a woman’s Snapchat.

‘Are you fifteen years old? How are you going to build a relationship with someone while sending them vaping videos?’ he asked.

The second problem was a common problem that most women in the dating world face.

Women express their annoyance at ‘why’ they shower ‘without’ the man they are dating.

Teddy gave a keen insight into a woman’s shower routine.

“They think too much, they give a concert, they apply a 20-step skincare routine,” he said. ‘[Another person] just doesn’t fit.’

The father of two also advised women not to ask the question ‘where is my hug?’ to set. because it can come across as overbearing and push boundaries.

The final piece of advice was not to ask women why they were up so late when texting at night.

“All these lines will be screened and laughed at in the girls’ group chat,” he revealed.

The father-of-two also advised women not to ask the question, “Where’s my stuffed toy?” because it can come across as presumptuous and push boundaries

Thousands of women agreed with his advice and hundreds left comments in support.

“Not a single lie discovered,” one woman wrote.

“Listen to him guys,” said another. “He actually knows what he’s talking about.”