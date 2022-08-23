Aussie grandmother a convicted criminal after outing Central Queensland child sex predator

<!–

A seven-year-old grandmother now has a criminal record after exposing a convicted pedophile who moved to her community after being released from prison.

Maxine Davey, 59, held up signs along a busy stretch of road warning residents that a child sex predator lived in the Calliope neighborhood of Gladstone, in the Central Queensland borough, near Gladstone.

She also filmed the exterior of his home, where his property and vehicles could be identified, and shared the clip on Facebook, where angry townspeople commented on the video and made threats.

As a result, she was found guilty of one count of unlawful stalking and narrowly avoided time behind bars.

But victims of the sexual abuser believe Davey should be considered a “hero.”

“I just wanted to hold up a sign, announce that other parents (should) be aware, but then I crossed the line and broke the law,” she admitted. A current matter.

“I crossed the line in posting it. I posted it and it was online for two hours and 35 minutes before I quickly deleted it.

“I was shocked, I was sorry. I didn’t know then that I had broken the law, but of course [the police] told me.’

Davey, who has been in Australia for 41 years without committing a crime, stared over the course of a possible five-year prison sentence.

Unable to sleep and suffer ‘a enormous amount of fear’, the magistrate released her but fined her $2200, confiscated her phone, and recorded a conviction.

The cancer survivor who now lives on a welfare pension said the verdict “hurts”.

‘I’m really devastated. I have never considered myself a criminal and I will bear this charge against me for the rest of my life.”

The grandmother of seven (pictured) was charged and narrowly avoided jail time after filming the perpetrator’s home and identifying vehicles in his front yard

Sexual assault survivors who suffered the 41-year-old have rallied behind Davey, saying she should be seen as a ‘hero’ and not a criminal.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous how the justice system works. She can’t put this on. This is not fair,” said one victim.

“I believe she’s a real hero. It absolutely breaks my heart that she is trying to do the right thing (as) a human and she is absolutely torn for it,” said another victim.

Before moving to the area, the pedophile was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after being convicted last year of rape and multiple counts of indecent treatment of children under 16.

One victim, who was ten years old at the time, said he would walk into her while she was showering and would digitally penetrate her when she was at his home, court documents revealed.

An appeal against his conviction was rejected earlier this year.