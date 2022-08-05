Aussie fighter who got a standing ovation from UFC boss Dana White had appendicitis

Shannon Ross, the Australian mechanic who won a standing ovation from UFC supremo Dana White, entered the octagon with acute appendicitis, it has now been revealed.

The 33-year-old fought on bravely despite being knocked down twice on Wednesday in a brutal opening round against Vinicius Salvador in Dana White’s Contender Series, before being knocked out in the second round.

Still, Ross’ brave effort resonated with White, who gave him a standing ovation between rounds during the gruesome bout.

And now the mechanic’s wife, Bec, has revealed that he took part while battling appendicitis, and that they only found out after the fight ended.

“He’d had a can of Coke after the fight, which he hadn’t had in probably six months, so he thought maybe that was it — and then the next morning he texted me, ‘I think I’ve got food poisoning,'” ‘ she said Big sports world.

After they were taken to the emergency room, a CT scan of the abdomen showed it was a much more serious situation.

“The doctor at the hospital called his manager and his manager called me to say he had acute appendicitis,” Bec said.

‘The doctor said, ‘You have a bad mother here.’

In White’s Contender Series, the UFC president hands out contracts to talented fighters looking for their big break. His decisions aren’t necessarily determined by results, and the Boston businessman is equally impressed by his performance.

Sadly, Ross didn’t win a deal that night, but fulfilled a long-held ambition to fight for White.

“I really thought Dana would give him a contract too, but there were five great fights,” Bec added.

“I’ve always told him – no matter what, your ultimate goal was to fight for Dana White, and anything beyond that is an added bonus.”