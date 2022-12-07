Aussie fashion brand Dazie releases a $50 bag that looks EXACTLY like a $4,500 designer version

<!–

An Australian fashion brand has developed a handbag that looks almost identical to a highly sought after designer version, complete with ‘cushioned’ looking leather and a banana shape.

Dazie’s “Day To Night Grab Bag” is available exclusively at The Iconic and is currently 40 percent off its usual $49.99 price tag, bringing it down to just $29.99.

The bag is considered a dupe of the extremely popular Bottega Veneta Jodie bag, which comes in several sizes but retails for around $4,590 in the lambskin variety.

The Dazie version — which is sold out in the white shade but still available in black — is made of 100 percent polyurethane with a polyester lining.

It is a woven imitation leather with a gold metal zipper, a knotted handle and an inner pocket with a zipper.

According to Example magazine the Bottega Veneta Jodie Bag was named after American actress Jodie Foster after she was photographed holding her bag to her face in an attempt to protect herself from paparazzi.

Since the bag was first released in stores in January 2020, it has quickly become the It bag for the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kendall Jenner.

It followed in the footsteps of the phenomenally successful Pouch, which broke into the fashion world in 2019, steering modern bag tastes toward artfully languid and soft shapes.

A comparable dupe is the Ravella Bazz bag, also on The Iconic, and available for $79.95 with a 30 percent discount.

This bag, like the Dazie version, also has a synthetic upper and lining, so it won’t last as long as the Bottega, but for the price, it’s unbeatable.