Aussie family is lucky to be alive after escaping 4WD before it ignited in flames in New Zealand

An Australian family fled a 4WD as it burst into flames at a popular tourist spot before rolling down a road in a spectacular fireball – horrifying onlookers.

The family of five were driving to the Remarkables ski fields in Queenstown, New Zealand on Wednesday and were heading up a steep road when the vehicle spun out.

The group quickly got out before the car – with a full tank of diesel – exploded in flames, sending a huge plume of black smoke into the air.

Ross Lawrence, manager at Remarkables Ski Area, said the motorist had not noticed the vehicle in any trouble until it stopped working on a corner of the mountainous road.

“The car braked or stopped and stopped,” Mr. Lawrence stuff.co.nz.

He said the driver let the car – which had just been filled with diesel – roll back 20 meters down the road to a safe area.

The driver then saw smoke coming from the engine.

“He jumped out, looked in the grill and saw flames,” said Mr. Lawrence. ‘He told everyone to get out and they got out quickly.’

It is understood the brake cables were destroyed by the flames as the car turned into a fireball.

Footage of the fire, filmed by another motorist, was posted on social media, showing the burning car hurtling down the hill towards other motorists.

The car is seen driving into the side of a hill and mounting a grass verge, leaving a trail of smoke in its wake.

The video revealed onlookers panicking as the 4WD drove down the road.

The long grass on the hillside caught fire before the vehicle crossed the road and stopped at a guard rail – setting more grass in motion.

Queenstown and Frankton emergency crews used two helicopters and fire trucks to extinguish the fire.

It is believed the family used to live in Queenstown and had borrowed the car from a friend so they could go to the ski fields.

