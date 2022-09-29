Aussie F1 star Daniel Ricciardo reveals he is talking to ‘everyone’ to secure a drive for 2023

Perth-born F1 racer Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed that next year he will either be at the back of the grid or in the role of reserve driver, barring a sabbatical from the sport in which he has competed since 2011.

Ricciardo, who is racing in Singapore this weekend, has had two scorching seasons at McLaren, in which he was destroyed by precocious team-mate Lando Norris. compared – and by 69 points less.

Despite being under enormous pressure to save his F1 career, Ricciardo laughed in the paddock in Singapore ahead of a crucial Grand Prix as he negotiated a new ride

While mechanical problems have plagued the Aussie’s appointment to McLaren, it has created an untenable situation which has resulted in Ricciardo’s three-year contract with fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri being cut to be removed from F2 as his replacement.

It leaves the 33-year veteran of 226 F1 starts with his future in the sport unknown.

But while Ricciardo has not been publicly linked to any of the remaining seats on the 2023 grid, including Alpine, Haas, AlphaTauri and Williams, he says it’s a different story privately.

The Aussie star was all smiles ahead of the Singapore GP, photobombing AlphaTauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, crushing English driver George Russell’s media conference and throwing a scooter onto the track.

And he stated that all options were left on the table.

Ricciardo Jokes He ‘Used To Be A Cool Kid’ While Playing A Scooter On The Track

“My team is talking to, I mean, pretty much everyone. They are having conversations,” he told the Daily Mail Australia in Singapore.

“So we’re trying to put it all together and figure out what makes the most sense. It’s not that they don’t call or that they aren’t interested, although I’m not from a place of hubris, we’re just doing our due diligence.”

But with AlphaTauri talking to impressive Monza debutant Nyck de Vries, Ferrari selecting for Haas and Williams hoping for American F2 driver Logan Seargant or De Vries, Ricciardo’s options are limited – and a reserve role with a bigger team next year could may yield better results. options for 2024.

“Those are the two, I’d say, realistic options. Like it’s nowhere else,” he said. “I like other disciplines of motorsport, but at least I don’t see myself there. I also feel that if I jump into something like that, it closes the door in F1. It [would] feel like I checked out and I didn’t.’

While there are limited options available with only Alpine, Haas and Williams yet to confirm their drivers for 2023, Ricciardo said he wouldn’t take the first opportunity just like that.

The competitive juices are still hot for the Aussie and he wants to be in a position to take more race wins wherever he goes next season.

Ricciardo laughs and jokes with AlphaTauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda

“I still want to be part of F1. Of course Plan A would be on the starting grid so nothing has changed, but I don’t want to just jump into the first available seat. I know the landscape has probably also changed late next year with contracts or whatever, so I’m staying open.

“I know that if I choose to play a reserve role or not race next year, nothing is guaranteed. So that entails a risk, but that’s what we weigh. Certainly with a top team there are no guarantees at this stage.’

“What fighting at the front does — if you’ve had that taste, it’s real. That’s where I want to be eventually.

Ricciardo jumps in paddock during previews ahead of F1 Singapore Grand Prix

“I don’t think I just want race for race. I want to race with the genuine belief and understanding that I can get back on the podium.”

Ricciardo, who will have to wait until Japan for the upgrades Norris has for Singapore, has impressed in the recent past with four podiums between 2014 and 2017.

He said time at home had energized him, resulting in Singapore’s off-grid antics in which Russell called him “a big orange distraction.”

“After Monza we did a little sim and some factory stuff, but then I had to go home, and it was just nice to be with family and switch off and spend some time on the farm and even just doing fun stuff – riding a bike and just being a bit of a kid again,” he said.

The Singapore GP is scheduled to start on Sunday with lights out scheduled for 11pm AEST.

The event features F1, all-female W Series and Asian sports car heroes TSS The Super Series – and music acts such as Marshmello, Westlife, Green Day, Black Eyed Peas, Suede, The Kid LAROI and TLC.