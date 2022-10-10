Aussie drivers are fined $752k per day for breaking road rules – and that's just in one state

Revenue from fines has gone to safety programs and road upgrades

This is an increase of more than $70 million compared to the 2020-2021 period

Motorists caught on camera paid $274.5 million in fines in the fiscal year

Australian drivers in one state are being fined the equivalent of $752,000 a day for traffic offenses caught on camera, such as speeding and phone use.

The damning figure comes from the latest Transport and Main Roads for Queensland annual report.

It found that residents paid $274.5 million in fines in the previous fiscal year under the state’s Camera Detected Offense Program.

The program includes cameras used to check if drivers are speeding, using mobile phones, running red lights or not wearing seat belts.

The report revealed a 36 percent increase in the number of offenses committed compared to the previous financial year, with drivers paying $70 million more in fines.

That number is likely due to the Camera Detected Offense Program expanding last December to include drivers using their cell phones or not wearing seat belts.

There were more than 790,000 tickets for speeding offenses caught on camera, including 580,470 for mobile speed cameras, 205,863 for fixed speed cameras and 5724 for point-to-point cameras.

A total of 580,470 fines were issued to drivers caught using their mobile phones.

However, the report explained that the number of mobile phone offenses detected on cameras had decreased from December to July.

There has been a 36 per cent rise in traffic offenses in Queensland, with drivers paying $70 million more in fines compared to the previous financial year (pictured, a police checkpoint in Gold Coast, Queensland)

Revenue collected by the state government from traffic offenses goes back into road safety campaigns, education programs and improving accident-prone parts of the road.

Some of the money has been to create new rest areas and upgrade the Warrego, Landsborough and Bruce Highways.

Queensland currently has the strictest road rules in the country and the highest penalties for offences.