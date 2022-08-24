Aussie driver Daniel Ricciardo ‘offered a lifeline by F1 cult hero’ with move from McLaren likely

Aussie F1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo has had a disappointing season, but there seems to be an unlikely light at the end of the tunnel: a career line from cult Haas boss Guenther Steiner.

It now seems a fait accompli that the 33-year-old will not be driving for McLaren next year, but so far the next steps for the ‘Honey Badger’ have not been entirely clear.

Ricciardo has only managed to finish in the top 10 on four occasions this year, despite the season being 13 races old.

Another Aussie, rising star Oscar Piastri, will reportedly replace Ricciardo at McLaren starting next season, leaving him on the hunt for a new team, despite having one more season to run on his massive $20.8 million annual salary. .

Daniel Ricciardo will most likely not race at McLaren next season after a slew of disappointing results in the past two campaigns

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner, a fan favorite on Drive to Survive, has reportedly approached Ricciardo about a move to the team

Enter Steiner.

The bubbly Haas team boss was a fan favorite on the hit Netflix series Drive to Survive, and ESPN has reported that he contacted Ricciardo just before the break of the season to gauge his interest in moving to the team.

The two animated personalities would make for fantastic television if they teamed up, but the team would struggle to pay its salary, with Ricciardo’s $18 million more than current driver Mick Schumacher’s salary package.

Ricciardo is adamant he will not retire and says he is as motivated as ever to continue on the F1 grid.

Daniel Ricciardo recently confirmed his relationship with actress Heidi Berger after sharing a photo of himself (front) and Heidi (center) smiling and posing with several other friends

“I could probably go on…I believe I’m still thriving because I still believe I belong (in Formula 1) and can do it. That’s what really annoys me,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“And the love for it, as well as the knowledge that every weekend that could be there (a win), like it could be right around the corner, you know.

“The truth is, the highs you get are so high because there’s so much going into it. So then the climax and the reward is pretty amazing and pretty spectacular,” Ricciardo said as to why he was able to continue despite not having the results he had hoped for this season.

However, Ricciardo’s struggles are not all his fault.

Daniel Ricciardo crashes during practice for Monaco GP at the end of May

It has been revealed that McLaren’s facilities are so old that it would take $300 million to bring them up to a satisfactory level.

The England-based team uses a test and practice simulator that is more than two decades old.

McLaren has also used a wind tunnel owned by Toyota for decades.

Daniel Ricciardo (left) and team-mate Lando Norris (right) have both suffered car problems for McLaren this season

A state-of-the-art wind tunnel is crucial for an F1 team, given the constant requirements for the car to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to technological advancement.

The wind tunnel is being used to study the car’s aerodynamic effects and speed – and it’s safe to say that judging by McLaren’s results this season, they haven’t yet improved the car and its consistency enough to compete with the rest of the field.

The $300 million upgrade for a new wind tunnel and simulator is on the way — but the team won’t see the benefits until the 2024 season.

Ricciardo is currently on a mid-season break along with the rest of the grid

“As for the facilities … it will make a big difference for us as we are working in probably the oldest simulator in the pit lane,” McLaren technical director James Key told the F1 publication The race.

“It’s the original, albeit updated, and it’s fantastic when you consider how well it’s been serving the team for 20 years or whatever, but it’s definitely generation zero.

“So when those both come online, and they’re almost in a test phase right now, so we’re really starting to see these projects come together, the wind tunnel will allow us to do things that we can’t do at all right now.” moment and that gives us a lot more information.’

Daniel Ricciardo is pictured on holiday in America enjoying F1 mid-season

Ricciardo will probably never see the benefits of the upgrades, but Key’s confessions provide valuable context as to why he and the team have been so disappointing this season.

The mid-season break ends this weekend, when the paddock heads to the famous Spa circuit for the Belgian GP.