Aussie dog owner says she’s spent more than $150k on her Peekapoo ‘Coco’: SBS Insight

An Australian woman has revealed how much it costs to maintain her dog’s fame on social media.

Alina Michaels, 32, who lives in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, has given her love and attention to Coco the ‘peekapoo’ – a breed that is three quarters toy poodle and one quarter Pekingese – to make up for the fact that she has no children.

Michaels told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday that she has spent more than $150,000 on Coco since starting her own Instagram page four and a half years ago.

That includes a wardrobe worth more than $100,000, as well as a pink Lamborghini with a $500 remote that she likes to drive around in.

Michaels came up with the idea of ​​making Coco a canine influencer after she “noted that a friend was dressing her dog nice clothes and then posting pictures on social media.”

Since creating her dog @coco_the_peekapoo’s Instagram page a few years ago, it has gained over 62,000 followers who “can’t wait to see what Coco wears next.”

The page is a waste of money, as many of Coco’s devoted followers buy the products she poses in.

Ms. Michaels said that Coco’s followers buy the products she poses with in photos (pictured)

Ms. Michaels said organizing Coco’s Instagram page is “like a full-time job.”

Coco was crowned Australia’s Top Dog in 2021, Sydney’s Top Dog in 2019 and has had several television appearances including ‘Pooch Perfect’ with Rebel Wilson, Studio 10, Sunrise and The Morning Show.

She models for DOGUE’s range of clothing and accessories, Indie Boho and Bravecto,

Due to her social media fame, Coco is often noticed by fans while on the go.

“I don’t think she really has any idea what’s going on,” Ms. Michaels said.

“Coco likes to wear all kinds of clothes and gets excited when she puts on the outfits…she knows she’ll get pictures or leave the house.”

Ms. Michaels revealed that she spends up to $8,000 each year on Coco’s birthday party, while sponsors are also providing $15,000 worth of products for the influencers and partygoers to take home.

The budget for Coco’s 8th birthday party in two weeks is $4,000.

Ms. Michaels spends up to $8,000 each year on Coco’s birthday parties (pictured)

Each post on Coco’s Instagram page generates up to $750 through brand partnerships, and Ms. Michaels said this money more than makes up for spending on these expensive birthday parties.

“For anyone who wants to be successful, it’s important to have relationships with brands and companies… this will create opportunities,” said Ms. Michaels.

‘We met so many nice people along the way through networking.’

While the majority of Coco’s followers share positive comments, there are also jealous dog moms who aren’t so impressed.

Ms. Michaels said, “The growing world of pet influencers can be very competitive, like a bunch of school moms.”

Alina’s story will air on SBS Insight tonight at 8:30 PM AEST.