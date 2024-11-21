Aussie dad fighting for life after a freak accident on the trip of a lifetime in Papua New Guinea

An Australian family has launched a desperate appeal to help repatriate a father-of-two following a freak accident in Papua New Guinea.

Adam Sharam, from Inverell in northern New South Wales, was two days into the fishing trip of a lifetime with his best friends on November 12 when the group was thrown overboard by a rogue wave that capsized their boat. .

He was struck by the boat’s propeller blades, resulting in serious injuries, including a fractured skull and deep cuts to his head and legs.

His quick companions managed to pull Sharam out of the water and helped stop the bleeding until emergency services arrived.

He was rushed to Port Moresby Hospital, where he spent several days in the ICU and underwent multiple surgeries.

Now out of intensive care, Sharam has a long road to recovery.

“His injuries are horrible… but at least he’s still with us… he was very lucky,” said his mother Helen Travers. Seven news.

“He’s been very lucky not to lose his leg… but we don’t know the full extent of the damage to the knee and what underlying problems there will be.”

The family is looking at a $78,000 bill to evacuate Sharam home and has created a GoFundMe.

“Adam has just had a new baby, Jake, and along with his little Tilly, who just turned 3, his wife Sarah is at home in Inverell, missing him and looking forward to him coming home,” Travers wrote on the page.

“Unfortunately, like many of us, Adam did not take out travel insurance and is now paying the price of a huge medical bill and is miles away from his family who miss him dearly.”

GoFundMe has already raised more than $25,500 in a matter of hours on Thursday.

“He loves fishing, he goes out after a hard day of work,” his mother added.

“He always teaches other people and shares his knowledge with them.”

‘Adam is always the first person to help someone in need, and now he needs your help.

“We would like to be able to fly Adam back to Australia for treatment, but to get Medivac Adam home with a doctor and intensive care nurse, we are looking at $78,000.”