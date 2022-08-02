Aussie cyclist Matthew Glaetzer wins gold – despite shocking pre-race blunder by his own team

Australian cyclist Matthew Glaetzer has overcome a diabolical equipment blunder to win gold in the men’s 1000m time trial at the Commonwealth Games.

In ridiculous scenes, team officials informed Glaetzer just hours before his race that his bike’s handlebars were not safe to compete with on the international stage.

At the eleventh hour, the 29-year-old was forced to race with an inferior handlebar that could cost him as much as 1.5 seconds because it wasn’t as aerodynamic – but defied the odds of taking gold.

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were dramatic for Glaetzer, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2019.

He started by taking a gold medal in the spring men’s team alongside Leigh Hoffman and Matthew Richardson on the first day of the games, before disaster struck in the second round of the keirin event.

Glaetzer clutched England’s Joe Truman’s rear wheel, with the pair both tumbling to the relentless velodrome board.

Australian cyclist Matthew Glaetzer overcame a devilish equipment blunder to win gold in the men’s 1000m time trial at the Commonwealth Games

Glaetzer, 29, was informed by team officials just hours before the race that the wheel for the time trial final was not safe to compete on the international podium.

Both riders came to the surface at a speed of more than 70 km/h, with Truman losing consciousness in the impact.

Glaetzer managed to stumble away, his flimsy racing suit tattered – while the local mound was oxygenated before being taken from the arena in a wheelchair.

The Aussie suffered multiple scrapes and burns on his right side in the crash, and it was feared he would not be able to defend the event he also won at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

When the news filtered through Glaetzer was supposed to race a different wheel in the time trial final, Australian cycling legend Katey Bates felt the difference would be significant.

Glaetzer then produced one of the great rides to take gold in the final stage of the event, with Australian teammate Tom Cornish relegated to silver.

A fifth Commonwealth Games gold medal puts Glaetzer on a par with Australian cycling icon Anna Meares for winning career gold medals.

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham were dramatic for Glaetzer, who was also diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2019

Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer and England’s Joe Truman crash during the men’s keirin track cycling event

‘I can’t believe my eyes. I can’t believe what I’m seeing here,” Bates said after Glaetzer’s exploits.

“That was absolutely staggering. This will be the cycling track where records are broken and dreams are made.’

AusCycling executive general manager of performance Jesse Korf defended the controversial steering decision, stating that athlete safety is always the priority.

“This decision reflects a new and thorough approach to long-term technical excellence, competitive success and the well-being of athletes,” he said in a statement.

Matthew Glaetzer, (pictured left) Matthew Richardson and Leigh Hoffman after winning gold in the men’s sprint on day one of the Commonwealth Games

Richardson was the first Aussie to hit the track and recorded an impressive 1:00.152.

Cornish then pushed himself into first with a 1:0.036 before Glaetzer crossed the line in a sparkling 59.505.

Glaetzer was denied a bronze medal on Monday after marginal contact with his opponent in the men’s sprint race.

Officials spent more than an hour reviewing footage before Glaetzer’s ruling disrupted proceedings The Scottish Jack Carlin, who then took third place.

Many cycling experts were amazed at the result, and Bates called it an “absolute travesty.”