Aussie cyclist flies through the air in MASSIVE crash during Tour de France

Australian cyclist Nicole Frain has been beaten for her part in a massive crash on day two of the Women’s Tour de France, which saw the 29-year-old flying through the air in scary scenes.

Leading contender Marta Cavalli was cut by Frain after the Aussie failed to slow down after a collision about 15 miles to the left of the podium.

Frain was thrown through the air and slid several meters on the road, but it was worse news for Cavalli, who was forced out of the race after the incident due to a concussion.

A frroid j’ai beaucoup de mal à comprendre comment Nicole Frain has a look at the passer sans ralentir… Le choc avec Marta Cavalli est glaçant #TDFF pic.twitter.com/6oUoPhqKCo — Olivier Perrier (@OlivPerrier) July 25, 2022

Stephen Delcourt, Cavalli’s team principal, said he had “no words” to describe the monster crash.

“One rider comes back after one crash…I think she doesn’t see Marta and the second crash and she got to maybe 50 (km/h) and Marta was at five or six (km/h) and straight, boom .

‘I have no words for it, because when you see such images, it is very difficult.’

On social media, Frain said she wasn’t aware of the crash for her until the very last minute.

“After working hard to get back to the pack in the convoy and with my teammate, the speed at which we rejoined the pack would have adjusted their pace,” she said.

“Unfortunately, when I got off the wheel I wasn’t aware of (of) the riders on the road, but I didn’t have the opportunity to do the same as I didn’t see it.”

“This meant I crashed over the rider’s ground (sic) and I tried my best to dodge it, but I had nowhere to go.”

Marianne Vos won the stage after breaking away from a group of six to claim the yellow jersey.