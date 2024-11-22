Aussie cricket star Glenn Maxwell reveals the stupid mistake he made that almost ruined his romance with glamorous wife Vini before it even started

Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell may have taken down his maid, but he has now revealed that a silly mistake almost cost him his relationship with his wife.

The highly successful Australian all-rounder married his Indian girlfriend Vini Raman in the Christian and Hindu tradition in 2022.

It came as a surprise to many cricket fans, after the couple kept their romance largely a secret while they were dating.

However, Maxwell kept it so quiet that he almost let the love of his life slip through his fingers, he revealed in an interview with SMH.

When asked how he met Vini, Maxwell revealed that he had cheated on her almost immediately due to his hectic cricket schedule.

“We met at a family day for my T20 team, Melbourne Stars, many years ago,” he said.

“I thought it was the most beautiful thing I had ever seen in my life. I found it online and was able to strike up a conversation.

“Then I left for a couple of months and she thought I wasn’t interested.”

It could have meant the end of the relationship before it even began.

But luckily for Maxwell, she gave him a second chance and the rest is history.

“She just assumed I wasn’t interested because she didn’t understand my commitments at the time,” he said.

‘Once everything calmed down we were able to reconnect and give it a proper chance.

‘I am very grateful to him for adapting to my lifestyle.

‘She is a rock and an amazing mother. Basically, she keeps our family together, like all good mothers do.

The couple has welcomed their first child into the world after experiencing tragedy on their first attempt.

The couple also welcomed their first child, Logan, into the world in 2023, but not before suffering a heartbreaking setback for the couple.

Maxwell and Vini had to endure a miscarriage before Logan was born, making him their “rainbow baby.”

“A rainbow baby is born (a healthy baby) after a previous pregnancy that ended in miscarriage (as well as stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, medical termination, and infant loss),” Maxwell said.

‘Before Logan was conceived, we spent months of testing, trying to determine if there was anything we could do.

‘There was probably a period of time where we thought it was never going to happen.

‘The fact that we were able to find a way through that and receive that incredible news, that we had a baby on the way… After you’ve had a setback, you still don’t believe it until you get to that safe stage.

“Friends have been through much worse, so we are very grateful and lucky to have our little one.”