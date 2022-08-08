Aussie couple make $10million in a YEAR selling Hard Fizz seltzer

An Australian couple have made more than $10 million in a year after launching a seltzer brand during the height of the Covid pandemic.

Model Chloe Fisher, 30, and her Grammy-nominated DJ husband Paul, 35, are the brains behind Hard Fizz, a company they’ve brought to fruition in the wake of the lockdowns and the global health crisis, which canceled Paul’s performances for months.

“Having spent so much time in the United States, we knew how huge hard seltzer there is – it was an untapped market in Australia,” Ms Fisher said. NewsWire.

So they bought a brewery in the Gold Coast suburb of Miami and started producing several low-calorie flavors of Hard Fizz, a vodka-based alcoholic beverage.

The company motto ‘Fizzy on the Lips and Light on the Rig’ reflects the changing attitudes around alcohol, with more millennials looking to have fun without the lavishness of a traditional cocktail or beer.

At $70 a box for 16 drinks, it’s almost $4.40 a can, but they’re proving so popular in Australia that they’ve become the country’s third most popular seltzer, after White Claw and Smirnoff.

Customers can enjoy passion fruit & guava, orange & mango, watermelon & berry, lychee & apple and pineapple agave.

It’s been celebrity-approved with the likes of DJ Tigerlily (pictured), TV personality Brooke Evers, professional surfer Laura Enever and Australian chef Hayden Quinn fronting the brand, in addition to Chloe and Paul’s countless well-known friends.

There is also a range of merchandise including a tote bag, crew neck and cap available on the website.

“When the pandemic first started, Paul and I were at home on the Gold Coast wondering what we were going to do,” said Ms. Fisher.

“His gigs got cancelled, he couldn’t tour and then we got the idea of ​​a seltzer company.”

They have already made over $10 million in sales this year and $7.5 million in 2020, with a mostly women-based team.